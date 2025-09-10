Edifier Launches T5s Powered Subwoofer with Deep Bass, Precision DSP, and Slim Design

Powerful 70W RMS Output with 35Hz Low-Frequency Response and Versatile Connectivity Options

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier, a global leader in premium audio technology, proudly announces the launch of the T5s Powered Subwoofer, a compact yet powerful addition designed to deliver deep, immersive bass and seamless integration for any audio setup. Equipped with an 8″ front-firing long-throw woofer and closed-loop Class-D amplifier with 70W RMS output, the T5s delivers low frequencies down to 35Hz with clarity and control. With versatile connectivity and a sleek MDF cabinet in black, brown, the T5s offers high-performance sound in a space-saving design.



Deep and Powerful Bass

The Edifier T5s is engineered to bring your audio to life with deep, room-filling bass. Featuring an 8-inch long-throw woofer, it reaches down to 35Hz for rich, immersive low-end response. Its high-efficiency switching power supply and closed-loop Class-D amplifier deliver a solid 70W RMS output, ensuring powerful, consistent performance with every beat.

Precision Digital Signal Processing

The Edifier T5s combines a high-performance analog front end with a digital amplifier to deliver accurate audio conversion and amplification. Its built-in digital signal processor (DSP) ensures precise low-pass filtering and phase alignment, allowing for seamless integration with your existing speaker system and a smooth, balanced listening experience.

Low Distortion Design

Crafted from 18mm medium-density fiberboard (MDF), the T5s enclosure is built to reduce resonance and minimize distortion. This solid construction ensures tight, clean, and well-defined bass, allowing the subwoofer to deliver a more accurate and impactful low-end performance.

Versatile Connectivity

The Edifier T5s offers flexible connectivity options with Signal In and Signal Out ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of audio setups, including desktop speakers, bookshelf systems, and home theatre receivers.

Method 1: If your main speaker system has a dedicated subwoofer output, simply connect it to the T5s’s Signal In ports. The main speakers can remain directly connected to the audio source.

Method 2: For systems without a subwoofer output, connect the audio source to the T5s’s Signal In ports, then use the Signal Out ports to feed the signal to your main speaker system. This allows the subwoofer to integrate smoothly into virtually any setup.

Auto Standby and Stylish, Space-Saving Design

The Edifier T5s combines smart energy-saving with elegant aesthetics. It automatically enters standby mode after 15 minutes of inactivity and instantly wakes when audio resumes, helping conserve power without interrupting your listening experience. Wrapped in a wood grain vinyl finish with a low-profile grille, its slim vertical cabinet design blends seamlessly into any room décor and fits comfortably in tight or unconventional spaces.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier T5s Powered Subwoofer is available for $199.99 at Amazon.com now.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

