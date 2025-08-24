Eight people rescued from sinking boat after running low on fuel in rough Miami waters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A day on the water turned into a dramatic rescue Saturday as boaters were saved from rough seas off the coast of southern Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC), along with the local fire department, responded to a distress call at 1:42 p.m. ET in Miami-Dade County. A 20-foot boat with eight people aboard requested assistance when they were low on fuel and taking on water in rough seas, according a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) Instagram post.

The fire department deployed a crew on Fireboat 21 about 10 miles offshore, capturing the rescue in dramatic footage in real-time.

The video shows the choppy waters as first responders assist the distressed passengers. All passengers were safely brought back to shore with no reported injuries.

“MDFR reminds those who are planning to go boating to always check weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and have a VHF radio tuned into channel 16 to signal for help if an emergency occurs,” reads the Instagram post.

In 2023, there were 3,844 incidents involving 564 deaths due to recreational boating incidents, according to the USGC.

The USGC recommends that boaters check weather, swell and tide conditions both before departure and while underway.

Small craft advisories, gale warnings or special marine warnings should be reviewed upon departure.

Boaters should also make sure they have Coast Guard-approved life jackets and Very High Frequency (VHF) marine radio on hand, and should not drink alcohol while operating the boat.

Max Bacall of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

