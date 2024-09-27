Emergency landing prompts United Airlines pilot to order dinner for 150 passengers

A plane full of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing, delaying their arrival by seven hours, but a gesture from the pilot may have made the situation not so bad.

Tanya Stamos, a 44-year-old United States Navy veteran from Woodlands, Texas, said she was recently flying from San Francisco to Houston on a United Airlines flight when things took a turn.

Stamos told Fox News Digital that the nonstop flight was scheduled to arrive in Houston at 7:00 p.m., but the flight had to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff.

“Not long into our flight, the captain had come on and asked if there were any health care professionals, [and] if so, please let the flight attendant know and head to the back of the plane,” she said via email.

Stamos said that after learning that a man had passed out and collapsed in the bathroom, they were told by the pilot that the plane would be making an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to seek medical help for the passenger.

Around 3:30 p.m., the flight landed in New Mexico where the passenger was taken off the plane by medical officials.

“The pilot then gets on and says they are going to refurbish the medical equipment that was used, and we will be departing by 5:00 p.m.,” Stamos said.

However, a short time later, the passengers were asked to exit the plane and were not given an explanation as to why, Stamos said.

Stamos said she and fellow passengers walked into the New Mexico airport and learned that they would have to wait for a new flight crew to board the plane.

“After sitting there for a couple hours trying to figure out what was going on and the captain to find other flight attendants to serve us so we would not be stuck there overnight, it was near 7:30 p.m. or so,” she said.

Stamos said United Airlines gave passengers a $15 food voucher, but the airport restaurants and food options were closed by then.

The pilot ended up taking matters into his own hands and ordered pizza.

“The captain said it was a really disheartening situation, and we may be tired, but he would make sure he personally got our bellies full,” Stamos said.

Stamos said 30 pizzas for the 150 passengers showed up to the gate and everyone was “completely shocked.”

“Most organizations do not go above and beyond, but that captain did not hesitate,” she said, adding, “His display that evening is what we should have more of: selfless acts of love, compassion and humanity.”

Stamos said new flight attendants arrived, and the flight was able to take off at 11:00 p.m. The plane safely landed in Houston at 2:00 a.m. the next morning.

She said the pilot stood at the front of the aircraft upon deplaning in Houston to thank the passengers for being patient.

“As it was my turn to exit the plane, I shook his hand and thanked him,” she said, adding, “Everyone behind me then followed suit and shook his hand as well.”

Stamos said, “It was a beautiful sight.”

A representative from United Airlines told Fox News Digital that the company “loves to see our pilots going above and beyond for our customers when the unexpected happens.”

