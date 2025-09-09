Ex-The Block ‘losers’ win big on Gold Coast reno, earning $430k in nine months

The Block alumni Dylan Adams and Jenny-Heath Adams walked away empty-handed on the 2022 season of the reality TV show after their house passed in at auction.

The loss didn’t deter the tradie couple, who have continued renovating homes, including a Gold Coast unit which sold for a significant profit last week.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

The pair’s three-month “flip” of a beachside apartment at 5/27-29 Dutton Street in Coolangatta sold for $1.35 million with LJ Hooker Southern Gold Coast listing agent Erin King, adding $430,000 in value in nine months.

Cotality records show the couple bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in January for $920,000.

[embedded content]

The listing described the project, Dutton Cove, as a “fully realised design statement offering a rare combination of luxury, privacy and outdoor space in one of the Gold Coast’s most desirable beachside communities”.

The couple completed a full renovation of the 1990s-built fixer-upper, transforming it into a luxury ‘modern-terranean’ home.

The ensuite. Credit: View

“We put so much heart into every detail, always chasing the best finishes and those little touches that make all the difference,” the couple posted to Instagram.

“We’re so proud of this one.”

Open-plan living and dining. Credit: View

Inside has engineered oak floors and an open-plan layout connecting the lounge area to the dining space.

Features include custom Boston oak cabinetry, arched shelving, and designer lighting.

The kitchen. Credit: View

The galley-style kitchen has Taj Mahal benchtops, Boston oak cabinetry and a custom-designed microcement range hood.

The main bathroom features floor-to-ceiling travertine-look tiles, an oversized shower, a freestanding bathtub, and dusk bronze fixtures.

The main bathroom. Credit: View

The ensuite adopts the same earthy-inspired materials and includes sensor mirrors.

The two bedrooms open directly to the expansive courtyard, which transformed into a resort-style retreat with a crazy paved terrace and a pergola.

The courtyard. Credit: View

The apartment complex also has shared access to a swimming pool and a barbecue area.

“This project was an absolute dream to bring to life,” they wrote on Instagram.

The two bedrooms open to the courtyard. Credit: View

“We pulled out all the stops to create something truly special, using only the highest quality fixtures and finishes.

“We really went all in on luxury, and it has paid off beautifully.

“The result is a sophisticated, modern-terranean haven that feels like you’re own Mediterranean villa.”

According to Cotality, the median unit value in Coolangatta is $1.33 million.

The couple also owns a house in Palm Beach.

The couple at their home in Palm Beach. Picture Instagram Credit: View

Originally purchased for $840,000 in 2020 as a humble weatherboard cottage, the couple transformed it into a striking coastal-inspired home.

Features include a lounge room with six-metre high cathedral ceilings and the addition of a magnesium pool in the backyard.

The couple’s renovated family home in Palm Beach. Credit: View

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house was listed for sale in 2023, chasing offers above $2.35 million, but was later removed from the market.

Instead, the couple has retained it as their family home to share with their first child, Billy, who arrived in July last year.

The couple appeared on The Block in 2022. Credit: View

The couple were fan favourites on The Block’s 2022 season.

During the televised auction, their renovated house in the Macedon Ranges was passed in at $4.075 million, below the $4.08 million reserve.

Source