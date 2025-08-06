From AI to Precision Medicine: Taiwan’s Smart Healthcare Innovations Shine at Taiwan Expo USA 2025

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Smart Healthcare Pavilion at Taiwan Expo USA 2025 will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from August 14 to 16. Featuring two world-leading hospitals and eight cutting-edge companies, the pavilion highlights Taiwan’s exceptional strengths in telemedicine, AI-driven solutions, and precision medicine.

Smart Hospitals Leading Global Innovation

Two hospitals named among Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 will unveil groundbreaking healthcare innovations:

Taichung Veterans General Hospital showcases TAIMedImg PHDS, the only system validated in multinational studies to independently predict pulmonary hypertension using ECG data alone.

showcases TAIMedImg PHDS, the only system validated in multinational studies to independently predict pulmonary hypertension using ECG data alone. Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou unveils an AI-powered ultrasound system that analyzes dynamic images in real time to detect hip dysplasia in infants.

Telemedicine Solutions Driving the Future

Four Taiwanese companies are pioneering remote healthcare innovations:

QT Medical, Inc., Taiwan Branch introduces the world’s most compact, hospital-grade, portable 12-lead ECG system, designed for accessible cardiac care.

introduces the world’s most compact, hospital-grade, portable 12-lead ECG system, designed for accessible cardiac care. Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc. showcases the world’s first integrated AI hardware-software solution for diabetic retinopathy screening.

showcases the world’s first integrated AI hardware-software solution for diabetic retinopathy screening. imedtac Co., Ltd. presents its AI mmWave monitoring radar, enabling non-contact monitoring of vital physiological data.

presents its AI mmWave monitoring radar, enabling non-contact monitoring of vital physiological data. Hukui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. demonstrates a wireless handheld ultrasound device designed for both human and veterinary applications.

AI at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation

Taiwan continues to lead with AI-driven healthcare technologies:

Lixel Inc. features LFIAT & SpatiumNEX, the world’s first glasses-free 3D floating image and air-touch technology, transforming medical education and clinical practice.

features LFIAT & SpatiumNEX, the world’s first glasses-free 3D floating image and air-touch technology, transforming medical education and clinical practice. V5med Inc. presents Lung AI, a high-precision tool for identifying and marking lung nodules, outperforming competitors from Japan , Korea, and the U.S.

presents Lung AI, a high-precision tool for identifying and marking lung nodules, outperforming competitors from , Korea, and the U.S. Shennona Co., Ltd. showcases the Stress EEG Assessment System, using AI to analyze 90 seconds of brainwave data and generate an objective depression score (1–10).

Personalized Cancer Treatment with E.V.A.

In precision medicine, Taiwan offers a cutting-edge approach:

CancerFree Biotech presents Ex Vivo Avatar (E.V.A.), a platform that grows tumor organoids from just 20 mL of blood to test multiple drugs and identify the most effective therapy for each patient.

Visit the Smart Healthcare Pavilion

August 14–16, 2025

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Hall A, Booths 360–369, Dallas, Texas

Exhibitors’ profiles: https://taiwanexpo-usa-smarthealthcare2025.com/

One-on-One Matchmaking

U.S. buyers, hospitals, and distributors are encouraged to book one-on-one meetings with exhibitors.

Book here: https://is.gd/esYWuE

Smart Healthcare Product Launch

Exhibitors will introduce their innovative products live. Open to all attendees.

August 15, 2025, 3:00–4:00 PM

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Hall A Main Stage

Agenda: https://reurl.cc/pYZpqZ

Organizers: TITA & TAITRA

