“From Armani White to SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi: YOUNG POSSE’s New Single ‘ATE THAT’ is Making Waves with Star-Studded Support”

YOUNG POSSE Sparks a Frenzy with Comeback and “ATE THAT” Hit! Featured by UK’s NME and Music Video Surpasses 25 Million Views!

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — YOUNG POSSE, an artist that is under DSP Media and Beats Entertainment, is taking the K-pop scene by storm with their latest single “ATE THAT,” garnering enthusiastic support from global stars.



The group, consisting of Jung Sunhye, Wi Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun, and Han Jieun, has successfully made their comeback with their third EP, “ATE THAT.” The title track’s dance challenge video has amassed over 38 million views on official social media channels.

Participants in the “ATE THAT” dance challenge include notable figures such as KARD’s Jeon So-min and MIRAE’s Son Dong-pyo, senior labelmates as well as Pentagon’s Hui and Kiss of Life’s Natty & Haneul. The challenge combines a catchy melody with intricate hip-hop steps, offering a fresh and captivating visual experience.

Particularly noteworthy is the support from American rapper Armani White, who gained global fame with “BILLIE EILISH.” White’s video cheering for YOUNG POSSE has become a hot topic across online communities and social media. Previously, YOUNG POSSE had incorporated White’s lyrics into their second EP’s title track, “XXL,” featuring the memorable line, “Big t-shirts, not Billie, just POSSE,” showcasing their unique connection.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi also shared the music video link for “ATE THAT” on his personal social media, praising it as “Check out the music video. It’s truly the best—YOUNG POSSE!, ” and expressing his respect for the group. Hoshi described YOUNG POSSE as a team with impressive planning abilities. He said, “I truly respect them,” and encouraged them to continue pushing forward.

YOUNG POSSE has continued to make their mark with tracks rooted in traditional hip-hop, following their debut track “MACARONI CHEESE” and “XXL.” With ongoing support from both local and international stars, their growth trajectory is accelerating.

The third EP “ATE THAT” represents YOUNG POSSE’s ambition to dominate the K-pop scene after “eating” their way through “MACARONI CHEESE” and growing to “XXL” size. The title track, a genre-blending gem of G-funk, reinterprets the sounds of 90s American hip-hop icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg while presenting choreography in a modern twist, earning significant acclaim.

Thanks to this momentum, YOUNG POSSE has also received focused coverage from the British music magazine NME and achieved a notable victory at their debut awards by winning Best Music Video. The music video for “ATE THAT” has surpassed 25 million views just six days after its release.

