Step on it! Some of Amazon’s comfiest sandals are up to 65% off for Labor Day

You may claim to have looked at clouds from both sides now, but you’ve never experienced them like this. Over 13,000 shoppers love these sandals, and a surprising number of reviewers liken the experience of wearing them to, well, walking on clouds!

The shoes, crafted with cushy EVA, feature a thick rubber sole for protection and durability. The combination of materials makes the shoes supportive and gives your feet relief even if you wear them all day, fans say.