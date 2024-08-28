Step on it! Some of Amazon’s comfiest sandals are up to 65% off for Labor Day

A good pair of sandals is worth its weight in gold, but we believe you shouldn’t have to pay precious-metal prices for foot comfort. That’s why we’ve scoured Amazon for the best discounts on sandals, flip-flops and more as Labor Day sales get rolling. Looking for quality slides? These picks from Adidas are classics for a reason, and they’re under $20. Need a strappy pair that will actually stay put during all your adventures? We suggest these Skechers, nearly 30% off. And if you just want a cozy pair of flip-flops to wear until your toes start to freeze, Clarks (45% off!) are always a great bet. All of these options and more are marked down thanks to Amazon’s Labor Day sale — so step on it before the discounts disappear.
Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won’t do you any favors, but these cushy sandals were designed with conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They’ve got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step — especially when you snag ’em for 55% off.
These sleek sandals are classics for a reason — they go with every casual outfit under the sun, not to mention they have cushy Cloudfoam footbeds. They’re the ultimate “slip-’em-on-and-go” shoe, and even celebs like Courteney Cox are fans.
You may claim to have looked at clouds from both sides now, but you’ve never experienced them like this. Over 13,000 shoppers love these sandals, and a surprising number of reviewers liken the experience of wearing them to, well, walking on clouds!
The shoes, crafted with cushy EVA, feature a thick rubber sole for protection and durability. The combination of materials makes the shoes supportive and gives your feet relief even if you wear them all day, fans say.
These highly rated sandals (over 3,500 five-star reviews on Amazon) are easy to put on and take off — no zippers or buckles here — and they’re mega-stretchy too, so they won’t dig into the sides of your feet. And did we mention how stylish these go-anywhere, budget-friendly kicks are?
“I’ve had women stop me on the street to ask who makes these sandals! They are more classic stylish than trendy,” says Yahoo Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini.
Fans love these slides for that walking-on-air feel, but they have another big asset: They’re waterproof, so you can wear them to the pool, at the sauna or in the shower without damaging them. And their nonslip soles will keep you stable even in the wettest situations. But there’s plenty more to love about them — most importantly, comfort. Their flexibility and molded cushion footbed ensure you’ll feel both cozy and supported.
Choose from 30 colors ranging from basic black and brown to popping purples and pinks. Prices vary by color.
These sleek flip-flops feature a cushioned foam footbed that is made from the same material as your favorite soft yoga mat (yes, really). They also boast thong straps that are made with 100% recycled polyester and a durable rubber outsole that has a rugged bottom for extra traction. There are over 10 colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find a pair (or two) that suits your style.
“I have worn these for years and love them. They conform to my feet and offer good support,” said this buyer. “They are super durable. I wear them in the garden, get them wet and muddy, and hose them off when I’m done. They dry overnight and feel like new the next day.”
Stylish yet sturdy, these crowd-pleasers have over 74,000 five-star ratings. They aren’t just for the beach; feel free to step into them at home or before heading out for the day.
“Clarks offer a lot of support,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She adds that Clarks are great for people with flat feet. Arthritis sufferers are big fans too.
“Fell in love with them so much that I pretty much wore them from wake up to bedtime. … I even bought toe socks so I could wear these are fall comes around. I plan to wear these until they literally fall apart, and then I will be back for more,” said one fan.
These sandals boast a flexible cork footbed and supple suede insole that contours to your foot with wear. See those adjustable straps? They’re perfect for those with narrow or wide feet who need to customize their fit. Zaydenberg says they’re a great pick for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and plantar fasciitis.
“I bought these after my podiatrist recommended Birkenstock-style shoes,” shared an Amazon shopper. “I only have a pair of regular-footbed Birkies to compare these to, but they are very similar in terms of the foot-shaped lining and arch support. They fit perfectly on my wide feet and did not hurt nearly as much to break in as real Birkies!”
Looking for comfortable walking sandals you can go for miles in? Thousands of shoppers recommend this option from Chaco, and how about that 65% discount? The crisscrossing straps and toe loop keep your foot in place, while the brand’s patented Luvseat technology provides “durability, daylong comfort and arch support.” The ChacoGrip outsoles will help keep you from slipping and sliding, and the sandals have an adjustable lock buckle at the ankle.
“These are some of the best shoes I’ve ever worn!” raved this buyer. “They’re so comfortable and they actually look cute, in my opinion, despite being a little bulky. I tried these mainly because I needed sandals with good arch support but had had some issues with Birkenstocks, which were my usual go-to. … I can walk for miles and while my legs might hurt, my feet never do.”
These cute kicks feature polyester straps with Velcro, including a backstrap, that are super soft against the skin. The sandals are fully adjustable thanks to the hook-and-loop straps, so you can find your ideal fit and not worry about them slipping or sliding. They also have a contoured footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole, and they’re quick-drying.
“I can’t say enough good things about these Teva sandals,” said a fan. “They are very supportive in the sole and I love that the Velcro straps adjust for my wider foot. These are easy to clean — I just throw them in the machine and let them air-dry. These can get wet while you wear them and dry pretty quickly.”
I can personally attest to the quality of these comfy Skechers picks — I wore ’em for up to 12 hours a day on a 10-day adventure through Italy and had no complaints! Even after long, long days of walking the streets of Rome, Florence and Milan, these sandals were perfect for staying cool and comfortable while pounding the pavement, and I definitely noticed the difference when I had to swap them for my closed-toed shoes. They’re cushioned and supportive, and they felt so sturdy that it never seemed like they’d come flying off my feet even when we were hustling between destinations.
These rugged waterproof sandals are so popular, they’ve earned nearly 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s easy to see why — not only do they feature a footbed that offers ample arch support, but they boast a molded EVA midsole that customers say is as comfortable as their favorite pair of running shoes. The cushioned sandals also have a closed-toe design to protect your feet from the elements, a bungee lace capture system to help you create a custom fit and a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction, making them a sturdy option for a day on the trails.
“These are the ultimate sandals for outdoor adventures. I’ve worn them crossing streams in the Grand Canyon, navigating shell-strewn beaches in the Northeast and scrambling over wet rocks on kayaking trips. Mine have lasted over 10 years and remain as strong and sturdy as the day I bought them,” says Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza.
