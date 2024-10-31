Global Young Leaders Dialogue Jiangxi Smart Tour: Inheritance and Innovation in Yichun

YICHUN, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From October 24 to 27, 14 global youth representatives from 10 countries, including BRICS member states, visited Yichun during their participation in the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) Jiangxi Smart Tour. In Yichun, they immersed themselves in the vibrant and diverse local culture and explored innovative paths and practical wisdom for the coordinated development of the modern cultural industry and the market system, aiming to enhance cultural exchanges and mutual learning among BRICS nations.



International youth representatives in Yichun

Leveraging its unique natural resources, Yichun has integrated its moon culture with its selenium-rich economy on its path of high-quality development. At Mingyue Mountain, the international youth representatives breathed in the fresh air of the “natural oxygen bar”. In Wentang Town, the ancient hot spring source has been preserved, with roadside water dispensers replacing traditional water buckets. The international youth representatives took a moment to rest while experiencing the modern transformation of this millennium-old spring into a health and wellness hub.

Andrey Voinov, a Russian expert from the Eurasian Center of China International Communications Group, noticed that Wentang Town attracts visitors nationwide with its health and wellness tourism. He believed this demonstrates the effective utilization of national public infrastructure and Yichun’s traditional cultural and tourism resources. It is not only a story of the city but also a successful experience of China’s development.

In the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) Salon on “Culture and Creativity and International Exchanges,” participants exchanged ideas with local cultural experts and shared their impressions of Yichun.

“China invests a lot of money in public infrastructure to create a livable cultural environment for all, so that ordinary people can maintain a connection to nature, to beauty and to community.” Prakruti Ramesh, a postdoctoral researcher at the Tsinghua Institute for Advanced Study in Humanities and Social Sciences from India acclaimed.

This event is jointly organized by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the Information Office of the People’s Government of Yichun. The Global Young Leaders Dialogue Jiangxi Smart Tour is a part of the GYLD program. The objective of this tour is to enhance the comprehension of Jiangxi and China among global youth representatives, nurture their friendships, and facilitate mutual growth through inviting them to explore diverse locations within Jiangxi.

