GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As travel to China rebounds and the vibrant Spring Festival approaches, there’s no better time to explore Guangdong, a province where ancient traditions meet cutting-edge innovation. To help international visitors discover its hidden gems, the GO Guangdong Platform serves as your intelligent, culturally rich travel companion.

GO Guangdong, Your Smart Gateway to Authentic Cantonese Culture This Spring Festival

Why GO Guangdong?

Looking forward to a more in-depth exploration of China, beyond the usual tourist attractions? GO Guangdong Platform offers curated travel routes with diverse themes, including natural landscapes, urban landmarks, rural highlights, cultural customs, wholesale markets, and local arts. We have developed a user-friendly online database to help you immerse yourself in the unique charm of Guangdong by providing smart and efficient touring information.

Experience More Than Sightseeing

This Spring Festival, GO Guangdong turns travel into a deep cultural experience, offering access to lively celebrations and authentic local stories. Through the “Discover Guangdong” video series, the platform brings to light the human and ecological stories behind each destination, told by the people who call these places home. These narratives help travelers understand not only what they are seeing, but also its significance, connecting everything from ancient trade routes to contemporary green initiatives.

Designed for Global Travelers

GO Guangdong seamlessly blends official accuracy with visitor-oriented design. It effectively bridges language and cultural barriers by integrating resources throughout the province to provide standardized bilingual signage, organizing international exchange events, and offering professional guided services.

This Spring Festival, step beyond the guidebooks. Visit the platform now and journey smarter, deeper, and brighter in Guangdong! Explore events, watch stories, and design your trip at https://goguangdong.southcn.com/.



