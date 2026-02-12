Understanding what you can really afford

[embedded content]

Buying a home is exciting but it can also feel overwhelming. From browsing endless listings on view.com.au to trying to make sense of deposits, loans, and government concessions, it’s easy to feel lost before you even set foot in an open house.

Before falling in love with a property, the most important step is understanding what you can realistically afford. Many buyers focus on what the bank is willing to lend, but borrowing power alone doesn’t tell the whole story. Your borrowing power (or what the bank will lend you) depends on your lifestyle, debts, future plans.

To work out what you can actually afford you must take into consideration government incentives like first home grants or stamp duty concessions. That’s where View.com.au‘s purchasing power calculator comes in. Think of it as your personal reality check: it shows you not just what the bank might lend you, but what you can comfortably pay each month while still living your life. It also helps you search for the properties that fit within your affordable budget so you don’t waste time dreaming about a home that is beyond your financial reach.

This guide will walk you through how to use the calculator effectively, including the key factors you need to consider, from HECS debts and LVRs to first home and off-the-plan concessions, so you can confidently start your property journey without overextending yourself.

Step 1: Understand your borrowing power

Your borrowing power is the maximum amount a lender is willing to approve for you, but it is influenced by many factors. Lenders consider your income, living expenses, and existing debts, including HECS obligations, which are treated as future repayments. They also take into account interest rates, often using a stress test rate to ensure you could afford repayments if rates rise.

Include all debts, even small ones, as they affect your borrowing power. If you are buying with a partner, factor in both incomes and all debts.

Understanding your borrowing power is about knowing your limits, not chasing the maximum loan you could theoretically access.

Step 2: Calculate what you can actually afford

Even if the bank is willing to lend you $800,000, that does not necessarily mean you should spend that much. Your true affordability depends on several personal factors including how much money you have saved or can use towards a deposit from equity or the sale of your house. A smaller deposit usually means a higher Loan-To-Value Ratio (LVR), which may require Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI).

LVR compares the size of your loan to the value of the property. A lower LVR can save you money on interest and may allow you to avoid paying lenders mortgage insurance (LMI).

You need to consider the monthly repayments you can comfortably manage without stretching your budget, as well as additional costs such as stamp duty, legal fees, council rates, insurance, and ongoing maintenance. Lifestyle factors are also important, including whether you want to maintain a financial buffer for emergencies, holidays, or renovations.

The view.com.au purchasing power calculator helps you determine a realistic affordable price range, giving you a clear picture of what is sustainable for your household.

Step 3: Factor in first home and off-the-plan concessions

The first home buyer incentives can significantly reduce upfront costs and increase your overall affordability, so be sure to include them when using the calculator if you are purchasing your first home to determine your realistic price range.

Alternatively if you are an upsizer or an investor, calculate the available equity you have from your home that you could put towards an investment property or your next property move. Include it in the ‘Savings’ field in the purchasing power calculator.

Step 4. Understand what your home loan repayments will be

Now you understand how much you can borrow and how much you can actually afford, it’s worthwhile to check in one the reality of what you’ll be paying each month on your mortgage.

In addition to the repayments estimate form the calculator, you’ll need to also take into account council rates, utility bills and if you are an investor any land taxes that may be applicable to your property.

Step 5: Plan your next steps

Don’t forget when you use the calculator you can save it to your profile before viewing homes on view.com.au, so you can focus your search on properties you can realistically afford and avoid falling in love with a home that is out of reach.

Step 6 – Search for the properties you can afford

With a clear understanding of your affordability, you can start comparing properties within your realistic price range. A ‘green’ offer ready tag will appear on the properties you can afford and you can connect directly with the agent for further enquiries. You’ll also see orange affordability labels which signal when you are close to budget.. These are properties around your maximum purchasing power. If you are serious about buying, consider applying for pre-approval through a mortgage broker, which can make your offer more attractive to sellers.

Your financial situation may change over time, so it is wise to revisit your calculations periodically to ensure you are still within a comfortable range.

