Harry Potter fans treated to sneak peek of new HBO TV series

Harry Potter fans have been treated to a sneak peek first clip of the new HBO television series.

The show launches on Christmas Day and has been adapted from JK Rowling’s first novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Two months after the trailer was released, a 90-second clip has been shared on social media showing a magical banquet scene at the Hogwarts boarding school.

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The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as young wizards Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The clip begins with students chanting the name “Dumbledore” while hitting their hands on the empty tables before the headmaster is seen laughing.

Harry then asks whether Dumbledore, played by John Lithgow, is “a bit mad”.

His new friend Ron replies: “Yep, totally off his rocker.”

HBO has shared a new clip of the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series starring Dominic McLaughlin as the boy wizard. Credit: HBO

Dumbledore then clicks his fingers and bountiful plates of food magically appear on the tables in front of the excited students.

As they tuck into the feast, Harry, who has grown up in difficult circumstances after the death of his parents James and Lily when he was a baby, looks pleased as he eats a chicken drumstick.

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The Hogwarts headmaster turns to Minerva McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer, to ask whether she is pleased Harry is in the Gryffindor school house she presides over.

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“The cat that got the cream? Admit it, you’re pleased that he’s in your house,” Dumbledore says.

McGonagall replies: “Well, he is the spit of James (Potter). I can’t believe it. It’s uncanny.”

“Looks can be deceiving, Minerva. His nature is entirely his own,” Dumbledore adds.

As Harry tries to grab more food, he looks disappointed when the plates disappear, only to be quickly replaced by a delicious array of puddings and cakes.

Other major cast members of the Harry Potter series include Paapa Essiedu as teacher Severus Snape, Nick Frost as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Harry’s strict and non-magical aunt and uncle Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

The new Harry Potter TV is set to premiere on Christmas Day. Credit: HBO, IMDb

The show aims to be a faithful adaptation of Rowling’s novels while providing a wider insight into the magical wizarding world beyond what was depicted in the hit film franchise from 2001 to 2011.

Harry Potter will premiere on December 25 on HBO.

– With PA

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