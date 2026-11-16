Global Voltage, Travel-Ready Protection: ELEGRP Powers Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With carry-on space at a premium, a travel hair dryer designed for different voltage systems is a must. The new Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer combines a compact, lightweight design with 100V–240V voltage compatibility, featuring an ALCI leakage protection solution developed by ELEGRP.



ELEGRP Global Voltage Travel-Ready Protection

Made for Travel, Engineered for Global Voltage Compatibility



ELEGRP 100V–240V Wide-Voltage Travel Safety

The Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer is 32% smaller, 25% lighter, and supports automatic voltage adjustment from 100V to 240V.

Integrating UL-compliant ALCI protection and wide-range voltage compatibility into a compact plug presents a significant engineering challenge. ELEGRP developed a customized solution that brings both capabilities together, supporting global voltage compatibility while maintaining reliable electrical protection.

ELEGRP PBE Technology Platform: Engineered for Safety Across Markets



ELEGRP PBE Technology Platform Capabilities

Built on ELEGRP’s proprietary PBE Technology Platform, our modular and customizable leakage protection solutions support manufacturers of high-speed hair dryers in meeting diverse product and market requirements. This expertise also underpins the customized ALCI solution developed for the Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer.

For manufacturers seeking global voltage compatibility, multi-market compliance, and reliable electrical protection, the PBE platform provides a proven technical foundation. Its modular architecture and customization capabilities help customers develop solutions tailored to their products and target markets – without starting from scratch.

From North America to markets around the world, electrical safety remains at the heart of what we do. As the Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer adapts to different voltage systems, ELEGRP’s ALCI solution provides an added layer of electrical protection.

We will continue advancing leakage protection technology, helping make safe and reliable performance part of every journey.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

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