SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Creality, a global pioneer in laser engraving and digital fabrication technology, today announced the upcoming launch of the Creality Falcon T1C, the next-generation compact laser solution specifically engineered for personalization businesses, studio owners, and creative makers. Carrying the official slogan “Built Small. Made to Perform,” the Falcon T1C delivers high-performance customization capability within a space-saving footprint, enabling entrepreneurs to unlock creativity anytime and conduct business anywhere.



Creality Falcon T1C

Dual-Laser Performance and Extreme Detail

At the core of the Falcon T1C is a versatile dual-laser configuration combining a 15W blue diode laser and a 5.5W infrared laser. This dual-source system expands material compatibility across a wide range of personalization projects:

15W Blue Diode Laser : Optimized for engraving and processing wood, bamboo, leather, and dark acrylic.

: Optimized for engraving and processing wood, bamboo, leather, and dark acrylic. 5.5W Infrared Laser: Tailored for precision metal marking, dark acrylics, and suitable synthetic materials.

To maximize workshop productivity, the system incorporates a high-speed galvo setup capable of scan speeds up to 6,500 mm/s in specified image engraving modes. Enhanced by Creality’s proprietary PixelFlow™ microsecond-level control technology, the system coordinates galvo movement and laser power to preserve fine grayscale details while boosting image-processing efficiency by up to 8x compared to conventional processing under laboratory conditions. Ultra-fine laser spot sizes (as small as 0.06 x 0.05 mm for the blue diode and 0.03 x 0.03 mm for the infrared laser) ensure the accurate reproduction of delicate lines, intricate textures, and tiny text.

Compact Portability and Simplified Workflow

Designed for modern flexible workspaces, the integrated and lightweight design of the Falcon T1C reduces overall spatial requirements, making it ideal for home studios, small workshops, and pop-up event markets. The Falcon Design Space software facilitates a smooth dual-laser workflow with preset layers, eliminating the need to physically swap laser modules or re-align positions. Operational efficiency is further enhanced by one-touch autofocus, manual focus options, and camera-assisted positioning. The standard 120 x 120 mm working area can also be expanded to 120 x 480 mm with an optional extension bed for larger items.

AI-Driven Ecosystem and Educational Support

At the center of the AI-driven creation ecosystem is an expanded engraving cloud featuring MakerMuse and CraftSeek. These platforms provide users with access to an extensive digital design library, seamless cloud storage, and collaborative tools to streamline design preparation, discover inspiration, and easily manage personalized projects.

Additionally, Falcon Design Space provides five AI-powered creative tools—including AI Outline Tracing, AI Background Removal, Smart Fill, and AI Filters—to quickly transform design concepts into production-ready physical goods. Furthermore, Creality Falcon Academy provides structured learning resources and beginner-to-advanced tutorials to help creators continuously expand their business and technical skills.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Creality Falcon T1C are officially open now, leading up to the official global commercial launch in mid-December 2026. Pricing and promotional offers may vary by region; the following details apply exclusively to the US market:

Standalone Edition: MSRP US$1,699 . Reserve with a US$50 deposit to receive US$500 in savings, bringing the promotional pre-order price to US$1,199 .

MSRP . Reserve with a deposit to receive in savings, bringing the promotional pre-order price to . Combo Edition (including AP1S Air Purifier): MSRP US$1,859. Reserve with a US$60 deposit to receive US$600 in savings, bringing the promotional pre-order price to US$1,259.

To learn more and secure the pre-order, visit the Creality Falcon T1C official US store, and join the T1C Community for updates, tips, and exclusive perks.

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