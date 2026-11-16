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Two cruise passengers thought something looked wrong outside the window of their ship.

Moments later, they were running for their lives.

Tamara Carrasco and Stephanie Chiappetta were aboard the American Heritage when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the docked river cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 13.

There were 191 passengers and crew members sailing on the American Heritage, and roughly 100 people ended up in the river as the vessel capsized after the collision, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

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Carrasco and Chiappetta recalled the frightening moments leading up to the crash during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

The women were sitting in the dining room looking out at the water when they noticed the tanker’s anchor going down.

Chiappetta soon realized the ship appeared to be heading directly toward them.

“Stephanie said, ‘It’s going to hit us. It’s coming right at us,'” Carrasco recalled. “I kept watching, hoping that it would veer away.”

As the tanker drew closer, Chiappetta told Carrasco they needed to leave.

A waiter also began warning passengers to get out of the glass-filled dining room.

Carrasco said people began yelling for everyone to leave, prompting the women to run.

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“When it came time to run, it was, ‘Where do I go that I’m not gonna die?’ Because it was that close at that point,” she said.

Investigators are now piecing together what happened aboard the tanker in the minutes before impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recovered the Atlantic Asphalt’s voyage data recorder, which captured about nine hours of information from the vessel, “America’s Newsroom” reported.

Preliminary information indicates the tanker experienced a steering problem that left its rudder turned to the right before it struck the American Heritage at about 12:28 p.m., senior marine investigator Bart Barnum with the NTSB said during a Sunday press briefing.

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The recorder captured sounds from the roughly two minutes between the steering problem and the collision, including the ship’s whistle, radio warnings and calls for assistance, orders to drop the anchors and emergency commands, Barnum said.

As passengers rushed to safety, Chiappetta said the crew relied on safety training to help people evacuate.

“The staff was amazing,” she said. “They have a routine. They’ve done their drills. We were so blessed.”

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“This was a miracle,” Carrasco added.

No fatalities were reported in the collision.

Thirty-two people, however, were injured, according to reports.

The American Heritage’s captain was injured but remained on board the ship until all passengers and crew were accounted for — becoming the last person to leave the vessel, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The NTSB has not yet determined the cause of the collision.

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Investigators are continuing to review the voyage recorder, other electronic evidence and the tanker’s maintenance and mechanical history.

Brittany Miller of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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