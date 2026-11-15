Cruise passengers sharply divided over cutting buffet lines to sneak quick bites

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A common cruise ship buffet habit is raising questions — and eyebrows — about what passengers should and shouldn’t do while filling their plates during meals.

Cutting ahead of others to grab just one item may seem a harmless action, but it can frustrate fellow passengers who have been patiently waiting their turn.

Buffet line-cutting was recently highlighted in a discussion about etiquette while at sea, according to the “Royal Caribbean Blog.”

CRUISE BUFFET GUESTS FACE SURPRISE CHARGES FOR TAKING FOOD BACK TO CABINS

Passengers should wait their turn even if they only want something quick, such as a piece of toast or fruit, rather than squeezing past others or reaching around them, the blog advised.

Jumping ahead generally sends the wrong message, said Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert based in Texas.

“It’s never acceptable to jump in front of someone in a buffet line, whether on a cruise ship, at a restaurant buffet or at a wedding,” Gottsman said.

“Everyone is waiting their turn, so having someone jump in front of you comes across as rude,” she added. “It also disrupts the flow of the buffet line, and in some cases can even cause a buffet traffic jam.”

CRUISE PASSENGERS CRITICIZE NEW PROGRAM IDENTIFYING EARLY TIPPERS ON BOARD

There may be exceptions, however, depending on what someone needs and how crowded the buffet may be.

Gottsman said reaching in for a napkin is more understandable than cutting ahead to grab food. If only a few people are waiting, politely asking to step in briefly for a fork or knife may also be acceptable.

Another breach of etiquette

Holding a place for someone else can also test the patience of passengers who have been waiting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“If you’re holding a space for your spouse, a friend or a child, the child generally gets a pass,” said Gottsman. But the spouse and friend are probably being judged and frustrating others who have been standing in line for 20 or 30 minutes.”

If another passenger does cut the line, however, Gottsman generally advises against confronting the person over a minor offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

For someone who repeatedly jumps ahead, she suggested speaking with a manager in the dining area and allowing staff to handle the situation.

Cruise passengers themselves appear divided over exactly where to draw the line.

In a Reddit discussion, a traveler asked whether it was acceptable to skip ahead when people were waiting for the first dish at a buffet, but there was no line for other items farther down.

“If there’s a wide opening, it’s fine. If you’re squeezing in between people, then go wait in line like everyone else,” one person wrote.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Another commenter said the deciding factor should be whether the move holds up anyone already waiting.

“If they have to wait for you after getting [past] the first item, then you’ve cut in line,” the user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“No, get in the line,” another user chimed in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Royal Caribbean for more information and comment.

Source