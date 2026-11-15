FURIA crowned back-to-back BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong champions as 30,000 fans celebrate world-class Counter-Strike

FURIA defeat Team Spirit 3-0 to claim another BLAST Premier trophy, as Hong Kong celebrates a spectacular weekend of esports and confirms the tournament’s return in 2027.

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, 15 November, as FURIA were crowned back-to-back champions following a dominant 3-0 victory over Team Spirit at AsiaWorld-Arena.

The Grand Final capped off an incredible weekend of world-class Counter-Strike, with more than 30,000 passionate fans attending across three days of playoff action in Hong Kong.

Sunday’s high-octane showdown saw the Brazilian side overcome Team Spirit in commanding fashion, with Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato delivering another outstanding performance to cement his status as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The victory marks FURIA’s third trophy in their last four tournaments, continuing an incredible late-season run of form as the team builds momentum ahead of the upcoming Singapore Major.

For legendary captain Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, the victory carries extra significance, adding another prestigious BLAST trophy to his collection as he prepares to retire at the end of the year. With just the Singapore Major remaining, the Brazilian icon now has one final opportunity to cap off his remarkable career with another major title.

Hong Kong celebrates as BLAST confirms 2027 return

Sunday’s Grand Final also marked the conclusion of the 2026 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike season, bringing another spectacular year of international competition to a close.

The weekend was made even more memorable by the announcement that BLAST Premier Rivals will return to Hong Kong for a third consecutive year, from 8–14 November 2027.

Following two successful editions in 2025 and 2026, both awarded prestigious “M” Mark status, the announcement reinforces Hong Kong’s position as a leading destination for international esports and competitive entertainment.

With more than 30,000 fans celebrating across the weekend, another champion crowned and a third Hong Kong event confirmed, BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 delivered a fitting finale to the Counter-Strike season.

All eyes now turn to 2027 as BLAST prepares for another exciting year of world-class Counter-Strike around the globe.

The BLAST Premier Rivals Hong Kong 2026 is proud of being an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolising intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory’s sports calendar.

ENDS

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high-production quality, big creative ideas and game-changing fan-first moments, bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world’s biggest arenas, from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai, Malta and New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, Supercell and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles including Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, Brawl Stars, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2.

About Esports Association of Hong Kong, China

Esports Association of Hong Kong, China (ESAHK) was established in 2015 by a group of experienced stakeholders in the esports industry and is now the most influential non-profit organisation in Hong Kong’s esports sector. Since its inception, the association has seen continuous growth in membership and rapid development of its activities, supported by esports companies, internet cafes, esports product agents, retail stores, game and software developers, and individuals across Hong Kong society.

Since 2021, ESAHK has been a member of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC), and is the only recognised entity responsible for selecting esports athletes to represent Hong Kong in international competitions.

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