IP GUANGDONG debuts at the Media Center of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report from South.

The media center for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week opened on November 11 in the host city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China.

Located in Hall 2 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian District, the APEC media center spans around 15,000 square meters. It will offer services including meeting updates, radio and television broadcast feeds, press briefings, and smart news gathering and production tools for nearly 5000 Chinese and international journalists.

IP GUANGDONG, a community open to anyone who wants to share Guangdong’s stories with the world, has set up a themed space called “A Home for Asia-Pacific Friends” at the APEC media center. The space offers Chinese and international journalists a friendly, homelike atmosphere and has been a popular photo spot since opening day.

What unique experiences does IP GUANGDONG offer at the APEC media center? Here is a first look.

Bringing Guangdong’s hospitality to the front lines of reporting

Openness, innovation and cooperation are the three priorities for the APEC China 2026, and they also reflect Guangdong’s approach to welcoming guests. Through “A Home for Asia-Pacific Friends,” IP GUANGDONG is using the occasion to build friendships and offer thoughtful, welcoming services to journalists from around the world. Reporters coming to Shenzhen may be unfamiliar with the city, find it hard to source material, have little space to film on camera or lack equipment, so IP GUANGDONG has set up a range of support services in the themed space.

IP GUANGDONG is a shared platform for Guangdong’s international image, and its library holds more than 50,000 high-quality images and videos from and about the province. Its “Visual Content Station,” located within the themed space, allows Chinese and international journalists to quickly purchase and license high-quality images and footage of Guangdong, providing a one-stop solution to difficulties in sourcing content and uncertainty over usage rights.

In the age of new media, news production moves at almost lightning speed. With a Pocket camera in one hand and a microphone in the other, a single reporter can gather and edit news right at the scene.

To support this way of working, IP GUANGDONG has teamed up with its partner DJI to set up a dedicated DJI service station, where Chinese and international journalists can borrow Osmo Pocket 4 cameras. Reporters can register on site with valid media credentials and borrow a camera for their reporting. During breaks, they can also capture the beauty and variety of Shenzhen, sharing their images with the world through IP GUANGDONG.

Discovering and sharing stories behind Guangdong products

Guangdong goods have continued to attract attention online and offline this year. Their global reach is underpinned not only by Guangdong’s strength in smart manufacturing, but also by the cultural appeal embedded in its products. Every Guangdong product has a story worth telling. Drawing on this rich source of news stories, IP GUANGDONG has teamed up with its partners to display a diverse selection of finely crafted Guangdong products at the themed space’s service counter, giving journalists a place to discover local creations and find inspiration.

Reflecting the current boom in designer collectible toys, IP GUANGDONG is showcasing a range of representative designer toy brands and characters from Guangdong. Highlights include dolls featuring Xiyangyang and Lerongrong, the mascots of the 15th National Games, who have just turned two. Also on display are 3D metal puzzles from Piececool and original characters Laura and the panda Mr. PA from ToyCity. Both companies behind these two brands are based in Dongguan, known as China’s designer toy capital. Also featured are Guangdong’s “three teas”: Yingde black tea, Chaozhou Dancong tea and Zijin cicada tea. Rich in positive symbolism, they offer a vivid introduction to Lingnan culture.

By introducing the products on display in this compact showcase, IP GUANGDONG will work with visiting journalists to explore the stories behind them and share with the world the message that “Guangdong products make the world better.”

Exploring Guangdong without leaving the venue

The IP GUANGDONG themed space also invites visitors to enjoy interactive experiences. Between assignments, journalists can relax and take away their own memories of Guangdong from the APEC China 2026.

At the center of the space, IP GUANGDONG has installed a photo booth where journalists can create personalized postcards featuring Guangdong’s landmarks and scenery. Visitors simply step inside, have their photo taken and choose their favorite Guangdong backdrop. Their custom postcard is generated on the spot, taking them on a virtual tour of the province without leaving the venue.

All 16 landmark images were captured by IP GUANGDONG creators. They include Zhao Junhui’s photograph of the Shenzhen International Exchange Center, the main APEC meeting venue; Liu Shihui’s image of Danxiashan in Shaoguan; Luo Jinping’s view of the “Sea of Pineapples” in Zhanjiang; and Qiu Xuqing’s photograph of the Zhongshan Memorial Pavilion in Shantou Small Park. Each image reveals a different facet of Lingnan’s beauty and reflects the platform’s vision: “Everyone creates, everyone showcases, everyone shares.”

IP GUANGDONG has also prepared 2,000 surprise gift bags for Chinese and international journalists. The bags contain Guangdong specialty snacks, everyday essentials, small cultural and creative gifts, and postcards from the “Snacks of Guangdong” series illustrated by guest contributor XiaoLin Comics. These gifts bring an element of surprise and fun to journalists’ day.

A space to connect: Say “Hello, friend!”

The APEC media center is both a place for Chinese and international journalists to work efficiently and a setting for face-to-face conversation and for sharing observations and experiences. The IP GUANGDONG themed space includes a dedicated area for interviews, discussions and cultural exchanges.

As visitors enter, they are greeted by the words “Hello, friend!” in 12 major languages used across APEC member economies.

On the columns flanking the space, IP GUANGDONG and Chinese tech brand HONOR present “Home Through the Lenses of Asia-Pacific Creators,” a collection of photographs created collaboratively by contributors from around the world. Images from across the Asia-Pacific are displayed alongside scenes of Lingnan, bringing different cultures into conversation through photography.

On the way from the work area to the dining area, journalists can enjoy a calming visual interlude at “Asia-Pacific Perspectives: Impressions of Guangdong,” an illustration exhibition jointly produced by IP GUANGDONG and China Daily. It features 40 selected works by illustrators from APEC member economies, including China, the US, Russia, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia. Guangdong’s streets and lanes, natural landscapes and the warmth of the Asia-Pacific family come to life in their illustrations. Journalists are invited to slow down, glimpse one another’s lives in familiar scenes, unwind and feel a little closer.

Don’t miss out! It’s giveaway time!

How to claim your IP GUANGDONG surprise gift bag

Dates and times: November 11–19, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2:00–6:00 p.m.

How to claim: Scan the QR codes to follow IP GUANGDONG’s WeChat Official Account and WeChat Channels account. Then scan the registration QR code to join the platform and upload your first snapshot to receive a surprise gift bag.

Availability: Limited to 200 bags per day, on a first-come, first-served basis.

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