The tactical flashlight series goes on sale after a record 80,000-plus reservations, the most in Olight’s history.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Olight, a global portable lighting brand, today announced that its ArkTac tactical flashlight series will go on sale November 19 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). Since its September debut, the series has drawn more than 80,000 reservations worldwide, a new record for Olight. Joining ArkTac this holiday season are the V8 smart charging system, Perun work lights, and new ArkPro and Oclip 2 Pro colorways, bringing dependable performance and practical gift options to Black Friday and beyond.



Olight’s ArkTac Series Opens Black Friday with a November 19 Launch

ArkTac Series: Flagship Performance, Ready for the Moment

Built for fast response and dependable performance, the ArkTac Series brings intuitive controls and versatile lighting into one slim, flat flashlight.

Its dual control zones offer immediate response at the tail and more lighting options at the front. A light press of the dual-stage Main Tail Switch activates Pure Flood; a firm press delivers Turbo Spotlight. The dedicated CommandPoint button offers instant access to Strobe or a customizable light source, keeping essential functions at users’ fingertips.

At the front, a rotary selector makes switching between lighting modes easy. The ArkTac combines Spotlight, Pure Flood, Red Light and UV, while the ArkTac Ultra adds a side-mounted Green Laser, bringing five light sources into one compact tool. Both models feature a ToF sensor to help prevent accidental pocket activation.

Durability is equally central. The ArkTac Ultra features Olight’s second-generation OAL² aluminum alloy, with 1.86 times the hardness of standard 6061 aluminum, and the series adds silicon nitride ceramic beads to its strike bezel for emergency window-breaking.

For a complete setup, the ArkTac Ultra Premium Kit includes the ArkSnap magnetic holster, a vehicle charging mount and other accessories for secure carry and quick charging. From demanding shifts to outdoor adventures, ArkTac delivers the versatility and reliability users can count on, day after day.

V8 Smart Charging System: Smarter Power for the Holidays and Beyond

The V8 and V8 Pro offer smart, eight-slot charging for OLi-ion rechargeable AA and AAA batteries in a compact, pocket-ready design. Each battery’s built-in Smart BMS shares real-time data with the charger, enabling adaptive charging and improved thermal management. The V8 Pro adds a full-color display showing charge levels, battery health and cycle counts, plus support for standard NiMH batteries. With stable 1.5V output and over 1,000 recharge cycles, OLi-ion batteries help reduce replacements and disposable-battery waste beyond the holidays.

Perun Series: Reliable Lighting for Those Who Get the Job Done

From equipment inspections to overnight maintenance, the new Perun X and Perun Ultra right-angle headlamps keep light where the work happens. Both use a glass optical lens with up to 90% light-output efficiency, combining Spotlight, Pure Flood and Red Light in one system, with a Spot + Flood mode for near and far at once. Head-worn, handheld and magnetic mounting let the lights adapt as the job changes, while a wider, breathable 35 mm headband adds comfort over long shifts. The Perun Ultra’s DialFit system allows quick, precise fitting.

ArkPro and Oclip 2 Pro: Fresh Looks for Everyday Carry

The best-selling ArkPro flat flashlight introduces Mech Green, pairing fluorescent green with matte black for a bold, industrial look that is also easier to spot in dim garages or cluttered workspaces. The Oclip 2 Pro adds matching Mech Green and Nebula Violet, the latter’s deep purple finish given extra dimension by intricate textures and shifting reflections.

Availability and Black Friday Offers

ArkPro Mech Green and the new Oclip 2 Pro colorways are available November 16, priced at $99.99 and $54.99 respectively. The ArkTac Series, V8 charging kits, and Perun Series go on sale November 19 at 12:00 a.m. PST, with U.S. starting prices of $119.99, $46.99 and $89.99 respectively.

Olight’s Black Friday event runs from November 19 at 12:00 a.m. through November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST, with up to 50% off select products, complimentary laser engraving, and special gift offers. Discounts do not apply to the new ArkTac, V8 and Perun series or the featured ArkPro and Oclip 2 Pro colorways. Pricing, availability and promotions may vary by region. Explore Olight’s Black Friday offers.

About Olight

Since 2007, Olight has innovated the way portable lighting can be used across everyday carry (EDC), outdoor, home, security and professional applications. Olight holds over 1,200 patents, and its products have earned international recognition, including the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award. Today, Olight’s products are available in over 100 countries and regions, and the brand operates the world’s first flashlight experience store in Las Vegas.

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