Shenzhen Media Group’s “Gather in Shenzhen–APEC ‘China Year’ Multi-Platform Special” Goes Viral

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2026 is fast approaching. At 8:00 PM on November 16 (UTC+8), “Gather in Shenzhen—APEC ‘China Year’: A Multi-Platform Special”, produced by Shenzhen Media Group, was broadcast simultaneously across multiple online platforms and simulcast by numerous domestic and international media outlets.

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Gather in Shenzhen, APEC “China Year”: A Multi-Platform Special

Co-created with multiple overseas media outlets, the program featured 49 guests from different economies—including pianists Lang Lang and Ye Xiaogang, actors Zhang Guoli and Wang Xiaohui, artistic swimmers Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, Canadian scholar Dashan (Mark Henry Rowswell), and Vietnamese singer Trang Pháp—with content covering 21 APEC member economies. Highlighting a dazzling fusion of technology and art, the show showcased performances such as a robot band, a showcase featuring robot models, and flying LED screens.

The program launched a co-creation initiative across the 21 economies, drawing responses from over 30,000 netizens, with videos, audio clips, and messages from 140 participants ultimately selected for the broadcast. Notably, the “APEC Lens Go” used Shenzhen-made action cameras to invite netizens across the economies to co-create visual stories capturing vibrant, diverse slices of life in the Asia-Pacific, garnering over 50 million views. In collaboration with Xiaohongshu (RedNote), the program also launched the “APEC Lens Go: Life Observation Initiative” campaign, attracting more than 25,000 posts.



“Gather in Shenzhen — APEC ‘China Year’ Multi-Platform Special” Reveals Star-Studded Lineup

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