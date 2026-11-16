Marion Blakey, former FAA administrator, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the nationwide ground stop that affected travelers over the weekend, air traffic control infrastructure, and more.
03:27
Mon, Nov 16 202611:09 AM EST
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Marion Blakey, former FAA administrator, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the nationwide ground stop that affected travelers over the weekend, air traffic control infrastructure, and more.
03:27
Mon, Nov 16 202611:09 AM EST
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