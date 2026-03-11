Hawthorn star Dylan Moore a ‘shell of a human’ after details of arrest in Arizona become public

Hawthorn forward Dylan Moore is a “shell of a human” after the “buried” story of his embarrassing off-season arrest in Arizona was made public on Tuesday.

7NEWS chief AFL reporter Mitch Cleary broke the news, revealing that Moore and his younger teammate Connor Macdonald spent time in jail in the US following a wild night out where they were busted by police after they jumped on a scissor lift.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Hawthorn stars arrested in Arizona scissor lift incident

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Moore is now facing trespassing charges where it is expected he will appear in court in July this year via a video link.

Questions are now being asked of Hawthorn, however, and why they tried to sweep the the story under the carpet only for it to come out just days before Round 1.

Cleary said the AFL was across the incident but had allowed the club to handle it.

Dylan Moore appeared on 7NEWS to take ownership of the incident. Credit: Seven

Cleary also explained why Moore — who was “incredibly remorseful” — appeared on 7NEWS to address it, when previously everyone had been silent.

“He wanted to front up and speak to us on 7NEWS and leave Connor Macdonald out of it (given he was) the vice-captain of the footy club at the time,” Cleary said on Channel 7’s The Agenda Setters.

“He said that he put his younger teammate in a vulnerable position. He wanted to own that and be the driver of the communication out of the Hawks.

“Off the back of this, he’s no longer the vice-captain of the footy club.

“In the off-season, the Hawks made a leadership change. James Sicily was captain last year. Dylan Moore was his vice-captain.

“(But) they elevated Jai Newcombe out of nowhere from a non-leadership position, and Dylan Moore no longer has any leadership position.

“So I think in the long run, Dylan Moore will pay a serious toll for this incident.

“He was a shell of a human (when he faced the cameras on 7NEWS). He’s been living with this for four months, and a lot of people at Hawthorn had thought this would pass them.”

Veteran journalist Caroline Wilson said there was now a “chance” Moore would not play against Essendon in the Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

Moore did play in the club’s Opening Round clash against GWS but he was underwhleming, managing just 13 touches and not kicking a goal.

Hawthorn great Luke Hodge said: “Moore looked a shell of himself on the weekend (in the loss to the Giants).

“He wasn’t the person that we’ve seen, he wasn’t the leader, the person who could have an impact when he needed to … so this might be the shackles off the back,” Hodge said

Wilson said there was hope that the public admission would be a “monkey off the back” for both players.

“There had been a tension (at the club),” Wilson said.

“Even though they both put in big pre-seasons, they both did the right thing after the event, contacted the club immediately, came straight home, worked really hard, all pre-season, etc, etc, there has been a lot of tension.

“Every time there’s a meeting, every time a player is called, or they see the footy boss and the coach together, there’s been a worry …”

Cleary said the situation was dealt with in November and the club hit the players with financial sanctions (that were still undisclosed).

“The court case remains ongoing, but they will appear via video link in July and August on separate trespassing charges,” Cleary said.

“There was a charge of drug paraphernalia that Dylan Moore faced that has since been dismissed, and that was clear today from Dylan that no longer is before the Arizona court system.

“But he was devastated with how this has played out, and he wants to take complete ownership.”

Dale Thomas wondered why Hawthorn tried to bury the story at the time.

“Why wouldn’t you just come out with it and be open?” the former Collingwood superstar asked on The Agenda Setters.

“You say, ‘hey, we’ve had two players stuff up. Let’s deal with it now. These are the sanctions. We move on,’ … rather than have it rear its head coming into Round 1.

Kane Cornes agreed.

“In hindsight, that’s absolutely (the right way to play it),” Cornes said.

Cleary said it was “a catch 22” for the club.

“It could have been a big story at the time,” he said.

“They were hoping this would get through, and let’s be honest, we’d never be talking about it (if we hadn’t become) aware of this in the last 24 hours.

“And given it is an ongoing court matter, I feel it was a story well worth reporting.”

Cleary said in the past 12 months the AFL had given clubs more scope to deal with such incidents.

“The AFL integrity unit was aware of it,” he said.

“They’ve let the court process play out. They’re happy and content with Hawthorn hitting these players with a financial sanction. Now that (amount) is undisclosed … the club won’t relay information to say exactly how much that was, but the AFL has been kept abreast of it, and they’re not began to be taking any further action in this case.”

Source