Philips Evnia & HUFS C&T Launch New Esports Lab to Power the Future of Gaming Education

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On March 5, 2026, Philips monitors officially signed a donation agreement with HUFS C&T and held the grand inauguration ceremony for the Philips Evnia Esports Lab. This collaboration aims to provide students in esports-related majors with a practical platform through the deep integration of cutting-edge hardware facilities and educational resources, thereby contributing to the cultivation of esports talent and the development of industry.



PHILIPS Evnia x HUFS image

The signing ceremony was presided over by the Vice President- Dr. Jungchan Park of HUFS. Esports Program Director, Dr. Ryu Yun-ji served as the university’s representative to formally sign the donation agreement. Mr. Yan Lidong, General Manager of MMD Asia Pacific & Greater China, signed the agreement on behalf of Philips Evnia and stated, “This donation represents a significant step for Philips Evnia in supporting global esports education. We hope that through our advanced display technology and equipment, we can create a superior learning and practice environment for students, contributing to the vigorous development of the esports industry.”

The Chairman of Alphascan YY YOU, the official distributor for Philips Evnia in South Korea, also attended the event, extending warm congratulations and firm support for this collaboration, witnessing this important moment of industry-academia integration.

According to the donation agreement, Philips Evnia has donated a batch of professional esports monitors with high refresh rates and innovative display technologies to the university. These include monitors featuring CPL eye-care technology, which reduces eye fatigue during long use while delivering smooth gaming experience, offering students professional gear that protects their visual health.

After the signing ceremony, guests visited the new Philips Evnia Esports Lab, experienced the advanced equipment and spoke highly of the facility. This marks the official launch of the hardware and solid progress in university-enterprise cooperation for esports education.

Going forward, Philips Evnia will further partner with academic institutions, support esports education via technology and resources, and help cultivate more skilled professionals for the industry.

CPL (Circular Polarizer) gaming monitor for the Nature-eyecare! EVNIA 27M2N3500UK is now available. For details visit the Website: https://brand.naver.com/philipsmonitor_alphascan/products/12813641288

About Philips Evnia

Evnia redefines gaming displays with inclusive design, intelligent features, and next-level performance. True to its name — derived from the Greek word for “smart thinking” — Evnia aims to make every gamer feel seen, supported, and inspired.

Step into the future of gaming. Step into Philips Evnia.

Source