Hilton Hotels Across Malaysia Illuminate the Season with “Lunar Radiance”, A Curated Mooncake Collection Celebrating Heritage and Design

Available at nine Hilton properties nationwide with early bird offers from now till 31 August 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton hotels across Malaysia unveil the 2025 edition of their Mid-Autumn collection: “Lunar Radiance”, a series of elegantly handcrafted mooncakes and collectible gift box available from 1 August to 6 October 2025.Inspired by the Mid-Autumn Festival’s themes of harmony and reunion, Lunar Radiance features four mooncake flavours curated by Hilton’s culinary teams, presented in an elegantly designed box that blends artistry with thoughtful gifting



Gather in the glow of tradition with our handcrafted mooncakes where each delicate bite is a reflection of care, heritage, and the warmth of shared moments with Hilton’s Mid-Autumn Collection

This year’s limited-edition packaging unfolds like a celestial journey, with each box revealing celestial illustrations in vivid royal blues and fuchsia, accented by intricate florals motifs, evoking the splendor of the season.

Retailing at RM 168 nett for a box of four (4) traditionally baked mooncakes, the gift box comes with recommended, must-try flavors such as Baked White Lotus Paste, Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk, Baked Pandan Paste with Single Yolk and Baked Red Bean Paste with Almond Flakes.

Guests can enjoy exclusive early bird offer with 15% off per box from 1 August to 31 August 2025, and 10% off per box from 1 September to 6 October 2025. Perfect for gifting, sharing with loved ones, or indulging in a festive treat, the Lunar Radiance mooncake collection is available at the following participating hotels.

Klang Valley Hotels:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Hilton Petaling Jaya

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City

Outside Klang Valley Hotels:

Hilton Kuching

Hilton Kota Kinabalu

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang

This Mid-Autumn Festival, honour tradition and togetherness with Lunar Radiance:- A Mid-Autumn Collection. Pre-order now to enjoy early bird savings. For more information, visit EatDrinkHilton.com today.

Source