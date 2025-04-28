Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association Presents the First Charity Concert Combining Music and Story Sharing: “You’ve Got a Friend”

HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the urgent need for emotional health awareness among students, as highlighted in the Hong Kong Department of Health’s “Student Health Service Annual Report 2023/24,” which revealed that 2.2% and 1% of students had planned or attempted suicide in the past year, the Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association recently held six innovative charity concerts titled “You’ve Got a Friend” at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. These concerts promoted societal awareness of emotional health through music and story-sharing.



Hong Kong’s First Charity Concert Combining Music and Story Sharing

The concert, themed “You’ve Got a Friend,” conveys a positive message about emotional health. Renowned media personality Brian Chow Kwok-fung served as the director and host. The concert features the enchanting voice of HiFi Diva Susan Wong and five real-life stories that take the audience on a journey through mental health and beautiful music. The event aims to inspire attendees of all ages to learn how to cope with life’s challenges while exploring resilience and the roots of happiness.

To further promote the importance of emotional well-being, the event introduces two cartoon characters, “OK Buddy” and “iPANDAS,” representing the concert’s theme. The playful “OK Buddy,” with eyes forming the letters “OK,” symbolizes the message “It’s OK not to be OK,” while his friend, the warm-hearted iPANDAS, serves as a reminder that “You’ve got a friend.”

Support and Participation

The first charity concert received strong support from various sectors, including social services, education, healthcare, arts & culture. Notable attendees included Executive Council member Dr. Ko Wing Man; former Police Commissioner Mr. Raymong Siu Chak-yee; Deputy Commissioner of the Civil Aid Service Mr. Leung Kwun-hong and Pang Wing-seng; Mrs Fanny Law; Legislative Council members Mr. Chu Kwok-keung (education sector) and Mr. Tik Chi-yuen (social services sector). Dr. Ko Wing-man and Mrs Fanny Law are honorary directors of the Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association. Student choirs from St. Stephen’s Girls’ College, Alliance Primary School, Kowloon Tong, Maryknoll Convent School, and Marymount Primary School also performed in the concert, symbolizing hope for the future and raising public awareness about mental health.

Health Campus Initiative: “De-Stress-Express” (DSE)

Since 2023, the Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association has launched the “De-Stress-Express” (DSE) initiative to provide mental health support to Hong Kong secondary school students, alleviating the pressure they face during public examinations. The program has reached over 30 schools and nearly 5,000 students, offering comprehensive mental health education through workshops and training sessions for students, teachers, and parents.

WeCare SOS (Support Our Students) Emergency Support Program

In light of the rising youth suicide rates, the Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association launched the WeCare SOS Emergency mental health support program in December 2023. This school-based initiative utilizes a stepped care model, beginning with initial support from school social workers and followed by comprehensive assessment and evidence based management by community psychiatric specialists for high-risk students. As of mid-April 2025, the WeCare SOS Program has successfully supported over 300 cases, clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of this school based stepped care model in identifying students at moderate to high risk of suicide and providing timely appropriate assistance.

Preliminary analyses reveal that over 54.5% of the first 200 supported cases were identified as at moderate to high suicide risk, with 70% having self-harmed or attempted suicide. Following timely interventions, over 65% of these students were diagnosed with emotional disorders, showing significant improvement in their emotional conditions.

The Hong Kong Mental Wellness Association remains committed to supporting youth, promoting societal awareness of emotional health, and empowering students to lead positive and fulfilling lives.

