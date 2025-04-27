Score a Ninja Creami for $30 off, plus 9 more of today’s best deals

With five magical frozen treat modes, along with two pint containers and lids, this coveted appliance was already a good deal (especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams). But the fact that it’s currently $30 off makes it worth jumping on stat. Create all kinds of tasty concoctions, including ice cream, sorbet, smoothies, milkshakes and more, with a mix-in feature for upping the ante (add a decadent swirl of toppings, such as chocolate, caramel and candy, or a boost of nutrition with your favorite nuts and fruits) to personalize your treat.

“I LOVE my Ninja Creami,” raved one satisfied customer. “I have used it to make protein ice cream almost every day since I got it. It’s loud, but doesn’t shake much or cause a ruckus. Mine has held up really well and is so easy to clean. 10/10 recommend!”

