‘I don’t think that was the right decision.’ Booking Holdings CEO on being labeled a ‘gatekeeper’ under EU law

Booking Holding’s CEO Glenn Fogel told CNBC’s Monica Pitrelli that he isn’t against regulations, like the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, but that he wants “rules to apply to everybody equally.”
10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
