ICE deployed to some U.S. airports as long security lines persist during partial shutdown

Ice agents look on as travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NEW YORK — Andrew Leonard showed up at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:45 a.m. on Monday for his 7 a.m. flight to Seattle. Nearly two hours later, he made it through security and to his gate just in time for boarding.

“I fly out of this terminal all the time and this is insane,” said Leonard, a 34-year-old performing arts teacher in New York who was en route to Seattle ahead of a family vacation to Hawaii.

He is one of tens of thousands of travelers around the U.S. who are facing extra-long security wait times at major airport hubs such as Atlanta, New York and Houston due to elevated absences of Transportation Security Administration officers. TSA workers are facing a second missed full paycheck this week as a partial government shutdown continues.

The Trump administration on Monday deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to several U.S. airports.

White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday the administration would send ICE agents to airports on Monday to help ease security lines amid the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

DHS blamed Democrats for the shutdown and travel problems in an emailed statement to CNBC.