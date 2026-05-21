Vacation hot spot cracks down on beach setups with $500 fines for sun shades, canopies

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Vacationers visiting Laguna Beach, California, this summer could face fines of up to $500 under new rules restricting large shade structures along the city’s shoreline. Some residents are applauding the move — while others are blasting it as overly restrictive.

Beginning May 26, tents, canopies, easy-ups and other oversized shade coverings will be prohibited across most of its beaches, the city announced in an Instagram post.

Under the new policy, only single-pole umbrellas will generally be allowed outside designated canopy areas.

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Beachgoers who still want to use larger shade structures may do so only within specific canopy zones while following size and placement restrictions.

The city said shade coverings in those areas cannot exceed 8 feet by 8 feet by 6 feet — and must not block lifeguards’ visibility of the shoreline.

Violators who fail to comply with the new beach shade restrictions could face fines of up to $500.

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City officials said the restrictions were designed to improve beach safety and visibility for lifeguards, particularly along Laguna Beach’s smaller coves where large rows of canopies can obstruct views of the water, according to California news publication SFGate.

Officials also cited overcrowding and excess trash as concerns connected to larger beach setups.

The move quickly sparked debate online, with some residents praising the changes and others criticizing the growing number of beach restrictions.

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“About time!” one user commented on Instagram, while several others thanked the city.

“Good! People pack half their house with them for a day at the beach,” a user on Reddit wrote.

Not everyone agreed with the decision, however, with some people calling the rules overly restrictive.

“Ridiculous! [It’s] a public beach, not a private resort,” one person noted.

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Laguna Beach officials said signs and public notices will be posted throughout the city to educate visitors about the new rules before enforcement begins.

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Laguna Beach for further comment.

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