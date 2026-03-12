ImmunoForge to Conduct Strategic Partnering at Bio-Europe Spring 2026

Conducting global licensing partnering of LMT15, a proprietary BBB Shuttle platform

Also discussing global out-licensing of Phase 2 stage new drugs PF1801 and PF1804

SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ImmunoForge Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare diseases, announced that they will participate in Bio-Europe Spring 2026, held in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 23rd to 25th, 2026, to conduct strategic meetings with global pharmaceutical companies and investors.

Instead of an official stage presentation, ImmunoForge plans to conduct meetings with overseas pharmaceutical companies by focusing on partnering sessions to discuss clinical progress and global technology transfer regarding its major development programs, PF1801 (in Phase 2) and PF1804 (Phase 2 approved).

In addition to discussions on the ELP Platform, a long-acting technology that enables weekly or monthly administration of daily peptide-based drugs, the company plans to actively promote collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies by introducing its proprietary blood brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating Shuttle Platform, the LMT15 Platform technology.

The LMT15 Platform is a differentiated platform that enables two modalities of drug development — BBB penetration and long-acting delivery — in a single structure by incorporating both ELP and a novel peptide enabling on Leptin receptor-Mediated Transcytosis. ImmunoForge has filed a patent application on this technology and is developing CNS-targeted new drugs for its own pipeline. ImmunoForge is also open to partnering relationships to enable broad application of this technology.

Key Highlights for Partnering:

Monthly long-acting ELP (Elastin-Like Polypeptide) platform: Peptide conjugation and Protein fusion possible

LMT15 (Leptin receptor-Mediated Transcytosis) platform: BBB shuttle platform incorporating ELP to make monthly CNS-targeted drugs

PF1801 (indications: Polymyositis/Dermatomyositis, DMD & Sarcopenia): Currently in a Phase 2 study in South Korea. With U.S. FDA Phase 2 IND clearance already secured for PM, DM and DMD, the asset is primed for an immediate U.S. clinical launch by a global partner.

PF1804 (DMD Cardiomyopathy): This promising asset also received FDA Phase 2 IND clearance, standing ready for clinical execution with an engaged partner.

Kiho Chang, ImmunoForge co-CEO, commented: “Through participation in Bio-Europe Spring 2026, we will conduct follow-up discussions with overseas companies currently in talks regarding PF1801, which is in Phase 2, and PF1804, which received Phase 2 IND approval from the FDA. We also plan to promote joint research and technology transfer with global companies based on ELP-LMT15, a differentiated platform with BBB Shuttle technology. Furthermore, we will also actively discuss investor-led NewCo (new corporation) models”.

Schedule for Meeting

ImmunoForge is currently accepting meeting requests for the week of Bio-Europe Spring 2026. To schedule a session with our executive team in Lisbon, please contact:

Business Development Team

About ImmunoForge

ImmunoForge Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage, venture-backed biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for muscular and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary long-acting ELP (Elastin-Like Polypeptide) platform technology to extend the half-life of peptide-based drugs, enabling weekly or monthly dosing schedules and BBB penetrating Shuttle Platform, the LMT15 Platform technology.

The company’s lead candidate, PF1801 (froniglutide), is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Polymyositis (PM) and Dermatomyositis (DM) in South Korea. Recognizing its therapeutic potential, the U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to PF1801 for PM, DM, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Additionally, PF1804 (pemziviptadil) has received U.S. FDA IND approval for a Phase 2 study in DMD-associated cardiomyopathy and is ready for clinical commencement with strategic partners.