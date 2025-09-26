iQIYI iJOY Conference 2025: Unveiling 400+ New Titles, Blending Hit IP with Long, Short and AI – Powered Content

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At its 2025 iJOY Conference in Shanghai held on September 25, iQIYI announced a lineup of over 400 new titles for the remainder of 2025 and 2026. The slate highlights the company’s strategy of building its popular IP across both long- and short-form, as well as AI powered content to redefine how stories are created and experienced in the digital age.

A Strategy for a New Era of Entertainment

Founder and CEO Yu GONG framed this new era, noting, “The blend of long- and short-form content, combined with AI’s transformative impact, is fundamentally reshaping the entertainment world.” Reinforcing this vision, he emphasized: “iQIYI’s unwavering mission is to deliver emotional value to users at every touchpoint – both online and offline.” Premium IP will serve as a powerful focal element to provide these meaningful experiences.

As iQIYI evolves, it will continue to invest in its core long-form dramas while also accelerating the rise of vertical micro-dramas, which have become a key driver for audience growth.

GONG also unveiled plans for the opening of a new iQIYI Land and highlighted AI’s expanding role: “The moment when AI disrupts both long- and short-form content is imminent.” Positioned at the forefront of this change, iQIYI is seamlessly integrating AI into operations and production.



Founder and CEO Yu GONG

Building on a Strong 2025 Slate

In 2025, iQIYI’s content ecosystem has shown strong performances across formats. Flagship dramas such as “Drifting Away”, “Feud”, “Coroner’s Diary”, and “This Thriving Land” have consistently attracted strong viewership. iQIYI’s micro-drama library has grown to over 20,000 titles, while the company’s original variety shows account for four of the top ten programs by viewership market share till now. The film division also saw success, with summer hits like “The Shadow’s Edge” surpassing 1.2 billion yuan at the box office.

At the event, Chief Content Officer Xiaohui WANG explained that iQIYI’s success stems from a creative philosophy focused on developing unique IP. This has translated to producing a wide range of diverse, high-quality content across all genres and categories. As WANG said, “In every genre, every category, every content segment, iQIYI commits fully and wholeheartedly, never neglecting any area.”

WANG further noted that central to this strategy is that, “Premium IP needs to be centered on emotion and supported by ideals”. By developing multi-dimensional characters, the company aims to generation divides, expand female narratives beyond traditional stereotypes, craft diverse male roles that resonate with modern audiences. This comprehensive approach ensures iQIYI’s content remains vibrant, fresh and deeply engaging, enabling the platform to meet evolving audience tastes while fostering stronger emotional bonds.



Chief Content Officer Xiaohui WANG

A Multi-Genre Slate for Every Audience

iQIYI also detailed its upcoming content strategy across key formats, the drama lineup includes major long-form dramas such as “Strange Chronicles of Tang”, as well as new titles from beloved “Theater” brands covering suspense, romance, and more, alongside a growing slate of micro dramas designed for mobile views. For variety shows, the 2026 which slate is organized into four main genres – gaming and entertainment, talent competitions, lifestyle shows, and opinion talk shows – supported by two additional lifestyle and emotional subgenres. Featuring returning hits like “The Blooming Journey 2” and new originals.

And in sports, iQIYI will continue to broadcast premier football leagues across Asia and Europe, major tennis and golf tournaments, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, supported by original programming such as “Unbiased Football Guide”. The strategy also includes expanding iQIYI’s IP ecosystem into films, animations, kids’ programming, and documentaries to cater to a wide range of audience interests.

Extending IP Engagement Offline with Immersive Experiences

iQIYI is also expanding its IP into offline immersive experiences. Following Yangzhou and Kaifeng, a new iQIYI Land is planned for Beijing’s Wangfujing district, allowing fans to engage directly with their favorite shows and characters. The company’s network of immersive theaters has also grown to 58 venues across 31 cities, enriching storytelling with multi-sensory experiences beyond the screen.

AI as a Creative Partner

A key highlight was the launch of the “Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater” by WANG and Oscar-winning Cinematographer Peter Pau. The initiative invites global creators to develop AI-driven films with the theme “Your Vision, The Next Dimension”. Fifteen exceptional projects will be selected for official production and are slated to premiere on iQIYI in early 2026.

Senior Vice President Gang WU also explained how AI is transforming iQIYI’s marketing, enabling data-driven and interactive campaigns. The company uses AI to precisely match scenarios for brands and reach the right customers, aiming to foster deeper engagement and brand loyalty.



Senior Vice President Gang WU

Contact:

iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com