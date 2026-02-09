itel Launches Budget-friendly Smartphone A100C: A Breakthrough of An Unbeatable Durability and Good Price

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — itel, a global Tech Empowerment brand ranked No.1 Smartphone Brand in 75USD price segment, launched its new smartphone A100C, designed for style, and durability. It delivers a high-quality texture, and smart AI interaction, all at a price point that makes these reliable features accessible to millions.

A Tech Empowerment Brand, itel Always Consider Consumers First

By leveraging an integrated global supply chain and lean operations running for over 15 years, itel continues to deliver smart life products with exceptional value, lowering smart technology barriers for consumers in emerging markets. The launch of A100C marks a milestone in itel’s brand upgrade this year, bringing AI experience into the hands of the masses and ensuring that T3-5 Tiers users can access intelligent mobile experience with the same ease and enjoyment as those in developed markets.



itel A100C Newly Launch with Durability and Budget-friendly Price

itel A100C, Your Military-Grade Toughness Smartphone Choice

A100C, the newly launch smartphone in Latin-American market, shatters the myth that toughness has to come with a towering price tag. Engineered to military standards and packed with reliable features, the itel A100C is your good partner for work, adventure, and everyday life. In the face of life’s unpredictable moments and demanding environments, your smartphone shouldn’t be a fragile piece of technology—it should be a rock-solid companion you can trust completely. The Smartphone A100C is built around Military-Grade Durability that exceeds industry standards, integrating advanced protective technology into every detail of its design. It’s engineered to end your drop worries for good, so you can stay focused and brave, with zero compromises.

Besides reliable protection, you can also enjoy an immersive visual experience on a 6.6″ large and super clear display, with 90Hz high refresh rate and its 5000mAh 32 days long standby battery. Furthermore, it supports smart convenience features like NFC one-touch sharing, 1.2 KM Ultra-link free connection and infrared remote control make network transfer effortless.

As a more than 15 years’ global brand, itel truly refines the value in budget-friendly smartphone, poised to become the new benchmark for what consumers can expect from an accessible smartphone, lowering smart life products’ barriers for consumers and effectively bringing a smooth experience in emerging markets. The itel A100C is designed as a perfect blend of style, stability, and everyday speed, which is perfect matching itel brand concept of serving more entry-level consumers with smart and reliable consumer electronics.

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

