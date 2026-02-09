AIA RESEARCH REVEALS INGRAINED HEALTH STEREOTYPES ARE HOLDING BACK WELLBEING IN ASIA

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AIA Group Limited (“AIA” or the “Group”) today releases new research revealing that deeply entrenched physical, mental and financial health stereotypes shape attitudes and behaviours around wellbeing across Asia. The study(1) was conducted across Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(2), Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, analysing more than 100 million social media posts and online content, alongside a survey of 2,100 respondents.



The research set out to understand how stereotypes around wellbeing are formed, reinforced and normalised in everyday life. It reveals that rigid expectations around fitness, mental health, wealth and family responsibility continue to exert powerful pressure on individuals and shape how people see themselves, how they relate to others and how they engage with their health journeys.

Key findings include:

69% of respondents agree that fitness requires discipline with no compromise.

59% believe that improving health requires a complete transformation.

57% feel that to be respected, a person must control their emotions and avoid showing vulnerability.

63% feel negatively about financial health stereotypes, while 41% associate personal worth with financial success – particularly for men.

Only people with good wellbeing tend to find these stereotypes motivating, while those with poorer wellbeing experience them as pressure that reinforces self‑doubt and delays action.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “The data is unequivocal. Asia’s health challenge is no longer just medical, it is also behavioural and cultural. As lifestyle-related diseases continue to rise across the region, deeply rooted stereotypes around fitness, financial success and mental health are quietly undermining prevention, delaying support and driving poorer health outcomes.

“By uncovering these insights, our aim is to empower people to question limiting beliefs, challenge how health is portrayed and make more informed choices for their overall health and wellbeing. We believe that helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives requires changing the narratives that shape everyday behaviours in the first place.”

AIA unveils next phase of Rethink Healthy to help change behaviour

Building on these insights, AIA has launched the next phase of Rethink Healthy, anchored by three new films that bring these hidden pressures to life:

Perfect Son – explores mental health challenges created by expectations around achievement, strength and family duty.

– explores mental health challenges created by expectations around achievement, strength and family duty. Mother & Daughter – highlights how narrow definitions of ‘healthy’ and body image ideals can be unintentionally passed from parent to child.

– highlights how narrow definitions of ‘healthy’ and body image ideals can be unintentionally passed from parent to child. Lone Wolf – challenges the belief that only intense exercise counts, showing how joy and movement can be reframed at every life stage.

To deepen the impact of the campaign, AIA brought together creators and brand ambassadors from across the region for a summit on responsible health storytelling. They examined how stereotypes shape content and co-created ways to encourage more inclusive and authentic wellbeing conversations online.

Together, these initiatives reinforce AIA’s long-term commitment to helping people across Asia live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, and support its ambition to inspire and engage one billion people by 2030.

Rethink Healthy research report and methodology

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(3), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$328 billion as of 30 June 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

About AIA One Billion

In 2022, AIA launched the AIA One Billion initiative to engage a billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. The ambition underscores AIA’s commitment to engage, educate and inspire communities across Asia to improve physical, mental and environmental wellness while championing financial inclusion. To date, the initiative has reached over half a billion people through initiatives such as Rethink Healthy, AIA Healthiest Schools, AIA Voices and AIA’s partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Notes: (1) AIA Rethink Healthy Asia Report 2026 (2) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (3) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

