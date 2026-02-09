Play Games, Get Shopping Discounts! Game Rewards App Playio Teams Up with Yahoo Shopping to Launch a Lunar New Year Rewards Festival

– In partnership with Taiwan’s leading e-commerce platform, Yahoo Shopping, Playio is launching a large-scale Lunar New Year campaign that brings gaming and shopping together

– Take part in the mini-game “Treasure Match” to instantly receive NT$100 discount coupons and LINE POINTS

– Prizes totaling up to NT$158,000 are available, along with limited daily NT$100 discount coupons in the Playio app

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Playio, a mobile gaming rewards app, has partnered with Taiwan’s leading e-commerce platform, Yahoo Shopping, to roll out a large-scale Lunar New Year Rewards Festival. The campaign brings together interactive gameplay and practical shopping benefits, creating a new and engaging experience for users during the Lunar New Year.



Playio and Yahoo Shopping collaborate for a Lunar New Year celebration, featuring a spectacular giveaway lineup valued at NT$1.58 million.

The campaign centers around “Treasure Match,” an easy-to-play mini-game designed for users of all backgrounds. From the 2nd of this month through the 1st of next month, users who visit the Yahoo Shopping event page and take part in the game can receive a range of rewards available for immediate use, including an NT$100 Yahoo Shopping discount coupon, 600 Playio Coins for new users, and 3,000 Playio Gems for existing users.

Aimed at Taiwan’s MZ generation, the campaign taps into the growing adoption of app-based reward services. New Playio users who earn 600 Coins can immediately exchange them for 10 LINE POINTS, one of Taiwan’s most popular digital reward currencies, helping drive strong user interest and engagement.

The campaign will also feature a lucky draw event with total prizes worth up to NT$60,000. Participants will be selected to receive a variety of rewards, such as a 9,999 OPENPOINT voucher, a limited-edition 20th Anniversary Mahjong Set from Mahjong-Ming Xing San Que Yi, ATUNAS trekking poles, Cold Stone ice cream vouchers, and 100,000 Playio Coins.

Playio app users can also enjoy exclusive bonus benefits. From the 12th to the 21st of this month, NT$100 Yahoo Shopping discount coupons will be distributed through the Playio app each morning at 10:00 a.m., with 800 coupons available daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

A Playio representative commented,

“By partnering with Taiwan’s leading e-commerce platform Yahoo Shopping, we hope to offer users a Lunar New Year experience that blends enjoyable gameplay with practical rewards they can use in their daily lives. Going forward, Playio will continue to develop unique collaboration models that deliver greater value to our users.”

For more information about the campaign, please visit the Playio app or the official Yahoo Shopping website.

Source