iVANKY Introduces FusionDock Max 2: The First MacBook Dock for Thunderbolt 5 with Native Triple-Display Support

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iVANKY recently announced FusionDock Max 2, the most advanced MacBook dock for Thunderbolt 5 designed for Apple Silicon users. With native triple-display output, 120 Gbps of bandwidth, and 23 professional-grade ports, it transforms the MacBook into a full desktop-class workstation.

“FusionDock Max 2 is the all-in-one MacBook dock for Thunderbolt 5 that truly unlocks the potential of Apple Silicon,” said Alex, Product Director at iVANKY. “It combines triple-display capability, pro-level ports, and stable charging in a design built to perform under heavy load.”

FusionDock Max 2 introduces a dual-chip architecture that pairs a Thunderbolt 5 controller with a DP-Alt chip, allowing users to connect up to two 6K displays and one 4K display natively — a first for MacBook docks. It also unlocks up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth, nearly three times faster than Thunderbolt 4, ensuring smooth performance when editing high-resolution video, moving massive project files, or driving multiple displays at once.

Alongside speed and display power, the dock delivers reliable charging with 140 W for MacBook and an independent 30 W USB-C PD port for accessories. Its 23 ports cover every professional need, from 2.5G Ethernet and SD 4.0 to optical audio and multiple 10 Gbps USB connections. To sustain performance, a hybrid cooling system combines an ultra-quiet fan, suspended chassis design, and copper-alloy midframe, keeping the dock cooler and more stable during heavy workloads.

For creators and power users, the result is a workflow without compromise. Video editors can preview and cut across multiple screens while transferring terabytes of footage. Developers can test, code, and collaborate across different environments seamlessly. Musicians and audio engineers can connect multi-channel gear with minimal latency — all from a single dock built to keep every device powered and every project running smoothly.

FusionDock Max 2 is available now at iVANKY.com and Amazon. Readers can enjoy an exclusive 10% discount with the code PRIORITY10, which can also be applied when purchasing on Amazon.



