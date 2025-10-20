Monday, October 20, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelTransportation Sec. Sean Duffy: We could see more disruption to air travel...
Travel

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy: We could see more disruption to air travel due to shutdown

admin
By admin
0
8

Share

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of air travel, impact of the government shutdown, NASA’s space mission, and more.

07:58

an hour ago

Source

Previous article
Archaeologists unearth ancient bishop’s lavish bathhouse, shedding light on early Christian life
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024