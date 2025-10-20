Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy: We could see more disruption to air travel due to shutdown

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of air travel, impact of the government shutdown, NASA’s space mission, and more.
07:58
an hour ago
Share
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of air travel, impact of the government shutdown, NASA’s space mission, and more.
07:58
an hour ago
The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024