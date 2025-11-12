Japan’s Most Michelin Key-awarded Resort Brand, FUFU, Opens Its First Tokyo Property “FUFU Tokyo Ginza,” in the City’s Luxury District

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kato Pleasure Group, the hotelier behind Michelin-recognized FUFU JAPAN‘s collection of refined small luxury resorts, is proud to announce the opening of its ninth location, FUFU Tokyo Ginza.



Left: Private bath with natural hot spring water brought from Atami / Right: FUFU Tokyo Ginza guest room (Luxury Corner Suite)

Located at the iconic Ginza 1-chome intersection (and directly connected to the Tokyo Metro Ginza-itchome Station), FUFU Tokyo Ginza offers a one-of-a-kind stay, with each of the 34 guest rooms featuring a private garden and natural hot spring baths – a rare sanctuary in the center of Tokyo. Guests can also enjoy curated experiences in and around Ginza, from hands-on traditional crafts to private cruises, alongside sumo training visits and helicopter tours. Inside the property, thoughtfully designed spaces and seasonal Japanese cuisine further enrich the experience.

FUFU Tokyo Ginza is the latest addition to FUFU JAPAN‘s collection of Small Luxury Resorts (with locations in Atami, Kawaguchiko, Karuizawa, Kyoto, Hakone, Nara, and Nikko). Founded in 2007, each property embodies a refined retreat where traditional Japanese aesthetics meet contemporary sophistication, guided by the concept of being a “place to savor time.” Seven of its properties have been honored with Michelin Key distinctions for two consecutive years (2024, 2025), which is the highest number among Japanese hotel brands.

Now, with the debut of FUFU Tokyo Ginza, the brand opens its first property in a major city. In a district where history, refinement, and the harmony of Japanese tradition and modern sensibility thrive, FUFU aims to create a place within the city where time gently slows. As the flagship among all FUFU properties opened to date, FUFU Tokyo Ginza embodies the spirit of the FUFU brand for guests from Japan and abroad, marking a milestone that reflects the brand’s nationwide growth.

FUFU Tokyo Ginza is home to Yusora, the rooftop lounge and tranquil garden retreat featuring natural hot-spring footbaths sourced from Atami. Yusora features private daybeds and personal footbaths, nestled amid lush greenery, where guests can unwind to gentle music and the open breeze of Ginza above. The rooftop offers a selection of wines and non-alcoholic beverages in a free flow style. From select vantage points, the view expands to reveal the glimmering city lights below, offering an immersive retreat where the serenity of the sky and the warmth of the hot spring meet as one.



Rooftop Lounge “Yusora”

The property also boasts Japanese Cuisine GINZA GAYU, an 86-seat restaurant where the cuisine embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics and the true spirit of Japanese dining. GINZA GAYU showcases meticulously sourced seasonal ingredients from across Japan, with each course thoughtfully composed and elegantly presented on fine tableware, creating a dining journey that engages all five senses. Located on the property’s 12th floor, the venue offers exclusively private dining rooms, some with sweeping city night views and others featuring intimate, sunken kotatsu-style seating. With each space distinguished by its refined character and serene ambiance, guests are invited to dine in an atmosphere of quiet elegance and exceptional comfort.



Left: Seasonal Japanese cuisine delicately crafted from the bounty nature across Japan / Right: Private dining room at Japanese Cuisine GINZA GAYU

SUSHI GINGA is the second unique dining concept located within the property and one that invites guests to watch culinary artistry up close. Open for dinner, the eight seat counter offers an intimate omakase experience. Embodying the spirit of the FUFU brand, each piece is crafted with the finest seasonal ingredients, served fresh from hand to plate.

Designed to evoke the image of a three-dimensional strolling Japanese garden, every detail—from the angle of the lighting and the choice of music to each piece of interior décor—is thoughtfully designed. While many buildings in Tokyo are constructed primarily from materials such as stone, glass, and steel, FUFU has intentionally incorporated textures that evoke the softness and warmth unique to Japan; for example, the earthen plaster walls that greet guests at the entrance. The landscape design incorporates Asama and Komatsu stones—distinctive Japanese volcanic and basalt stones—while each guest room garden features traditional flora and trees corresponding to the name of the guest room.

Property Overview

Name: FUFU TOKYO GINZA

Address: Hulic Ginza Building, 1-7-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

*Directly connected to Ginza-itchome Station (Exit 6) on the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line

Guest rooms: 34 rooms (11 types)

Rates: Quote per room for 2 persons (tax and service charge included; bathing tax and accommodation tax excluded)

From ¥115,000 / $747 (room only)

From ¥125,000 / $811 (with breakfast)

From ¥161,000 / $1045 (with dinner and breakfast)

*Note: USD amounts are approximate and subject to change depending on the exchange rate.

IN/OUT: 15:00 / 11:00

Official website: https://www.fufutokyo.jp/en/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fufu_japan_official/

About FUFU JAPAN

Guided by the concept of “A Place to Savor Time,” FUFU is a small luxury resort brand with eight properties across Japan, with the opening of FUFU Tokyo Ginza marking its ninth. In the Michelin Key 2025 awards—announced globally on October 8 in Paris—seven FUFU properties were recognized for the second consecutive year, the most awarded to a single hotel brand in Japan. Each FUFU resort offers natural hot-spring baths in every guest room, cuisine that celebrates the blessings of its local region, and tranquil spaces designed to provide privacy, comfort, and heartfelt omotenashi. Through these experiences, FUFU invites guests to savor time itself in the most genuine and enriching way.

FUFU JAPAN Official Website: https://www.fufujapan.jp/en/

