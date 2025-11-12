Straits Interactive, in collaboration with Golden Gate University, Eduvate Hub, and upGrad, Launches ‘The AI Factory – AI Capability Guide for SMEs’

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Straits Interactive, a leading Edtech provider of Generative AI-driven governance solutions, announced the release of The AI Factory – AI Capability Guide for SMEs, a leading-edge resource designed to help non-technical professionals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) harness the power of Generative AI.



This essential how-to guide, supported by Golden Gate University (GGU), Eduvate Hub, and global skilling company upGrad, was released on November 11, 2025, with a launch event held at the Holiday Inn Express (Novena), Singapore, where Mr. Patrick Tay, Member of Parliament and Assistant Secretary-General of the National Trade Union Congress (NTUC), was recognized as the Guest of Honour.

A Resource for Non-Technical SMEs to Effectively Harness Gen AI

Singapore authors Kevin Shepherdson and Celine Chew — doctoral candidates in the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme at Golden Gate University (GGU) with a specialisation in Generative AI —collaborated with distinguished professor Jay Gonzalez, Vice Provost for Global Affairs and Founding Dean of GGU Worldwide to explore actionable insights and tools for businesses to navigate the complexities of AI adoption and its application to business processes across industries.

Professor Jay Gonzalez shared, “Golden Gate University, situated in the heart of San Francisco – the AI capital of the world, has a significant number of Singapore-based senior executives and SME leaders in its DBA programme, who bring decades of local industry experience. By combining their expertise with the transformative potential of Generative AI, these executives are now able to create practical and impactful AI solutions. The book, The AI Factory, is a testament to how our doctoral candidates leverage their professional experience alongside cutting-edge AI tools to drive business innovation.”

Empowering AI Bilingualists for Singapore’s Digital Future

The AI Factory aligns with Singapore’s vision of cultivating AI Bilingualists — individuals who are fluent in both their industry and the language of Generative AI. This concept is central to preparing Singapore’s workforce for the digital economy, where Generative AI is expected to transform industries and business operations. The book acts as a blueprint and a bridge, helping professionals and SMEs build the practical skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven environment.

Supported by Golden Gate University, Eduvate Hub, and upGrad

GGU and Eduvate Hub sponsored ‘The AI Factory’ to support selected doctoral candidates in integrating their subject-matter expertise with generative AI, reflecting the concept of AI Bilingualists. As part of GGU’s doctoral research programme, the initiative encourages students to apply advanced academic knowledge to develop practical generative AI solutions for real-world business challenges.

Singapore based upGrad Tech Pte Ltd, (backed by Temasek) has supported the publication of this book alongside GGU to promote the industry’s first DBA with a specialization in generative AI. This unique program allows doctoral candidates to publish books, business plans, patents, or standard dissertation research. Through this initiative, upGrad and GGU aim to foster a global network of AI Bilingualists, professionals who are proficient in both their domain expertise and AI capabilities, ready to drive innovation across industries.

Myleeta Aga Williams, CEO of upGrad International, Consumer Business, said, “upGrad is committed to contributing to Singapore’s National AI Strategy by grooming Singaporean candidates to become leaders in AI. Through our partnership with Golden Gate University, we aim to export Singapore’s AI-driven expertise to the world, fostering a global network of AI Bilingualists who will shape the future of business.”

The launch event featured a keynote address by Mr. Patrick Tay, followed by panel discussions with industry leaders, academics, and AI experts. The panel explored the implications of AI adoption for SMEs and Singapore’s workforce, as well as the role of AI Bilingualists in driving sustainable innovation and growth.

About Straits Interactive

Straits Interactive is a leading provider of AI-driven compliance and governance solutions, dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of data protection and privacy regulations. Through innovative tools and resources, Straits Interactive empowers businesses to build trust and ensure compliance in an increasingly digital world.

About Golden Gate University

Founded in 1901, Golden Gate University (GGU) is a nonprofit institution of higher education located in the heart of San Francisco’s financial and technology district. For nearly 125 years, GGU has empowered working adults and nontraditional students through career-focused education in law, business, technology, taxation and public service. With small class sizes, and a distinguished faculty of industry professionals, GGU prepares graduates to lead in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at ggu.edu.

About upGrad



Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia’s largest integrated skilling and lifelong learning majors, powering the complete learning cycle of individuals. It offers a range of online and hybrid skilling programs and Certifications under its B2C portfolio and facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master’s, and Executive Doctorates, with all degrees awarded solely by the respective universities, supporting every career stage of individuals – from first job to boardroom. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services. More details at https://www.upgrad.com/sg/

