John Singleton relists $16 million Central Coast estate after seventh divorce

Cashed-up advertising and media legend John Singleton has re-listed his luxury estate in Killcare Heights on the Central Coast.

It is the second time in 15 months that Singleton, 84, has put the Kevin Snell-designed home to market, two years after purchasing the 6.8-acre property for $15.85 million.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

According to Cotality, it is the highest residential property sale recorded in Killcare Heights.

The 179 Scenic Road property, which features a four-bedroom primary residence and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse, does not have a listed price guide.

Singleton initially put the house on the market in August 2024, five months after divorcing his second wife, Central Coast local Sarah Warry.

John Singleton. Picture Fairfax Media Credit: View

The couple split only a few months after marrying.

Read more: The Bachelor’s Tim and Anna list luxe apartment four months after moving in

The resort-style property, which boasts ocean views and is built next to Bouddi National Park, was intended to be the couple’s marital retreat.

The swimming pool. Credit: View

It has been left mostly unused under Singleton’s ownership, who also owns property nearby in Mount White.

The property is located next door to Central Coast restaurant and accommodation venue Bells at Killcare, which Mr Singleton sold in 2017.

[embedded content]

Listed by expressions of interest with Josh Canellis at Wiseberry Peninsular, the coastal acreage is described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those seeking private coastal living or perhaps a lucrative business venture”.

Expressions of interest close on December 12.

Ocean views from the deck. Credit: View

Designed by renowned architect Kevin Snell, the pavilion-style residence captures views from every room.

Large windows take in panoramic ocean views, stretching from Manly and Palm Beach to the Hawkesbury River.

Open-plan living, dining and kitchen. Credit: View

Inside, the main residence features an open-plan concept, with a spacious kitchen, living area, and dining area, all set beneath timber-lined high ceilings.

Read more: Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons sell $23 million estate in Sydney

The kitchen features an oversized island bench, a butler’s pantry, and statement pendant lights hang above the dining area.

The entry foyer. Credit: View

The living area has floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace.

There is also a cellar and a study.

The master suite. Credit: View

A palatial master suite spans one wing of the top floor, including a massive ensuite and a dressing room.

The master suite also has private balcony access on two sides.

The master ensuite. Credit: View

The ground level comprises three bedrooms, a home theatre, a main bathroom, a powder room and internal access from the garage.

Outside, there are two large entertaining decks with uninterrupted ocean views.

Read more: Ultramarathon runner Nedd Brockmann buys regional in his first property move

Additionally, there is a two-bedroom self-contained guest house with a kitchenette, a living room, laundry, a powder room and a bathroom.

The two-bedroom guest house. Credit: View

The guest house also has a wrap-around verandah.

The grounds include a magnesium swimming pool with a cabana, a tennis court, a fire pit zone and established orchards.

The tennis court. Credit: View

Singleton, who has a reported net worth of $850 million, amassed his fortune in the advertising industry during the 1970s and 1980s.

He sold his 32.2 per cent stake in the Macquarie Media radio network to Nine Entertainment for $80 million in 2019.

The property spans 6.8 acres. Credit: View

His split from Warry marked his seventh divorce, including a failed marriage to ex-60 Minutes journalist Liz Hayes in 1991.

According to Cotality, the median house price in Killcare Heights is $1.93 million.

Source