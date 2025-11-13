A Winter Spectacle of Rooks in the Sky: Samho Migratory Bird Park in Ulsan’s Nam-gu

An Urban Ecotourism Destination Where Nature and People Coexist

ULSAN, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samho Migratory Bird Park in Ulsan’s Nam-gu District is an ecological destination where nature and people coexist within the city. Every winter, approximately 40,000 rooks flock, filling the sky in mesmerizing formations at sunset.



(Top) Every winter, rooks flock to the Samho Migratory Bird Park, filling the sky in mesmerizing formations at sunset. (Bottom) “Sound Walking” participants wear microphones and headsets to immerse themselves in the sounds of wind, water, and bird calls in the Samho Bamboo Forest.

From early October to early March, these rook murmurations create a natural spectacle that attracts visitors, establishing the area as a premier winter ecotourism site.

Positioned in the lower basin of the Taehwagang River, the park offers an ideal environment for migratory birds, with its mild climate, abundant food sources, and predator-free surroundings. More than just a habitat, it integrates ecology, culture, and tourism, providing a space for education, recreation, and sustainable interaction with nature.

A standout attraction is the “Sound Walking” program offered in the Samho Bamboo Forest. Participants wear directional microphones and headsets to immerse themselves in the sounds of wind, water, and bird calls, guided by ecological interpreters. This experience has become a signature healing program for visitors seeking peace in nature.

Located near the park’s south entrance, the Migratory Bird Center serves as both an educational and experiential facility highlighting the ecology of the Taehwagang River and the dynamic movements of migratory birds. The five-story building features an exhibition hall, 5D theater and VR experience zone, a bird café, and an observatory. It regularly hosts exhibitions, birdwatching programs, and educational activities. Since 2023, it has also operated the Children’s Birdwatching Club in collaboration with local elementary schools, encouraging students to observe migratory birds and record ecological journals to foster environmental awareness.

Nearby, the Samho Migratory Bird Guesthouse allows visitors to watch the murmurations from a rooftop observatory and enjoy early-morning birdwatching. Combining accommodation with nature activities, it offers a stay-over ecotourism model.

Nam-gu continues to protect its natural environment through various initiatives – from deploying cleaning vehicles to minimize rook droppings, to conducting habitat research and conservation. These efforts have established the rook murmurations above Samho Bamboo Forest as a symbol of the district’s winter ecotourism appeal and its broader vision as a model eco-city.

