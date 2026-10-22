Johnson & Johnson Deepens its Long-Term Commitment to Hong Kong Through OASES Strategic Enterprise Collaboration

Building on more than five decades in Hong Kong, Johnson & Johnson is committed to advancing better health through science, innovation and collaboration for patients and communities in Hong Kong.

The partnership will help strengthen clinical research, develop future healthcare talent and support Hong Kong’s ambition to become a leading international health and medical innovation hub.

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson & Johnson today announced that it has been selected as a Strategic Enterprise by the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), marking a new chapter in the company’s long-standing collaboration with Hong Kong. Johnson & Johnson sees strong alignment with Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan ambition to develop Hong Kong into a Health and Medical Innovation Hub with global influence. Building on more than five decades in the city, Johnson & Johnson will work alongside government, healthcare institutions, academia and ecosystem partners to advance health and medical innovation, strengthen clinical research and support the development of future healthcare talent.



The Financial Secretary, Mr. Paul Chan (left), and Mr. Donatas Grabliauskas, General Manager, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Hong Kong & Macau (right). Photo credit: OASES.

Since 1971, Johnson & Johnson has been proud to serve patients in Hong Kong through its Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses. Today, the company continues to bring together global scientific expertise, innovation capabilities and local partnerships to help address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges, with a particular focus on areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, surgery and vison.

Hong Kong’s world-class healthcare institutions, strong clinical research environment, internationally connected scientific community and growing health and medical innovation ecosystem provide a unique platform for advancing healthcare innovation and delivering meaningful benefits for patients.



The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr. Michael Wong (centre), and Mr. Donatas Grabliauskas, General Manager, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Hong Kong & Macau (left). Photo credit: OASES.

Through its collaboration with OASES and partners across the healthcare ecosystem, Johnson & Johnson looks forward to:

Strengthening Clinical Research and Scientific Exchange

Johnson & Johnson aims to build on Hong Kong’s strengths in clinical excellence by supporting opportunities for clinical research and scientific collaboration. Through partnerships with healthcare institutions, researchers and the broader innovation ecosystem, the company hopes to help connect local expertise with regional and global innovation networks.

Supporting the Development of Future Healthcare Talent

Johnson & Johnson recognizes that talent is essential to the future of healthcare innovation. The company looks forward to exploring opportunities to support education, practical learning experiences, scientific exchange and knowledge sharing that help develop the next generation of healthcare and life sciences professionals.

Advancing Meaningful and Differentiated Innovation for Patients

Guided by its belief that health is everything, Johnson & Johnson will continue working with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to explore opportunities that support timely patient access to meaningful innovation in areas of significant unmet need. The company remains committed to helping improve individual patient health outcomes and creating lasting value for patients, healthcare professionals and society.

Donatas Grabliauskas, General Manager, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Hong Kong & Macau, said:

“We are honored to become an OASES Strategic Enterprise and deepen our longstanding partnership with Hong Kong. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing health and medical innovation, strengthening research and developing the next generation of healthcare talent. By working alongside the HKSAR Government and partners across the healthcare ecosystem, we hope to harness the best of Hong Kong’s strengths and Johnson & Johnson’s global expertise to advance health innovation and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients, families and communities across Hong Kong.”

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Janssen Research & Development, LLC, and Janssen Biotech, Inc., are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at https://www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com/.

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