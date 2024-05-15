‘Just right for my 67-year-old body’: These popular Hanes ‘unicorn shorts’ are down to $9

If you’ve been enjoying the warm weather outside or simply delighted in the later sunsets, you’ve probably realized that spring is fully here … with summer close behind. Warmer weather calls for lighter clothing like sundresses, tank tops and, of course, shorts. We all love a trusty pair of the latter that’s comfortable, flattering and not overly revealing, and Amazon shoppers have found just that: The super-comfy jersey shorts from Hanes. Nearly 40,000 reviewers have given a five-star rating — and you can get them for as low as $9 in black.

Amazon Made with a cotton-poly blend, these simple shorts come in four colors and sizes S-XXL. $9 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Less than $10 for a quality pair of shorts is a pretty sweet deal, and right now these are down to $9 in black — such a bargain that you can pick up some other on-sale colors too.

Why do I need these? 🤔

These practical shorts are designed for comfort — they’re made with a cotton-poly blend so that they’re both soft and durable, and they have a wide elastic waistband and a drawstring for a secure and comfortable fit. One satisfied shopper even called them “unicorn shorts.” They are a good fit for a variety of shapes and comfortable for working around the house, gardening — and more relaxing activities like vacationing, where those pockets will come in handy. These are the kind of shorts you’ll find yourself reaching for even when you don’t need them.

And look — these shorts even have pockets! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers are five-star fans of these comfy shorts, with many raving about their coziness, fit and, of course, those pockets.

Pros 👍

“These shorts are just right for my 67-year-old body — not too short,” a thrilled shopper shared. “They are loose enough to be comfortable and more appropriate than bike shorts for women over 50, or anyone who doesn’t like compression shorts.”

“Needed some comfy shorts for vacation,” reported a savvy traveler. “Going to be doing a lot of walking in midsummer. I used to make fun of my mom for finding one clothing item she liked and buying it in every color. But, guilty! I’ve officially become my mom.”

“I bought three pairs in different colors for everyday wear of mom life, and I love them,” shared a happy wearer. “They have elastic and a drawstring, so if you’re having a bloated day you can loosen them, and if you are feeling thin after a day of sweating away pounds mowing your lawn in the summer heat, you can cinch ’em up.”

Cons 👎

Shoppers report that sometimes these shorts can be a little too forgiving.

“I have ordered four pairs of these now,” said this reviewer. “The large fit OK when I put them on, I do like them a little roomy, but after wearing them all day, I feel like they stretched, making them just a tad too roomy.”

Another offered this tip: “Be careful as these shorts run big, so if you normally wear a large size, you may want to try a medium. Of course, everyone is built differently, so what is good for one person may not apply to everyone.”

Amazon The stretch waistband is designed with a working drawstring so you can get a better fit. $12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

