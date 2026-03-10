K-pop Singer and Actress Kim Sejeong Named Global Brand Ambassador for ‘REJURAN’ and ‘REJURAN COSMETICS’

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PharmaResearch Co., Ltd. (CEO Jihoon Sohn) announced that singer and actress Kim Sejeong has been named the new global brand ambassador for its flagship brands REJURAN® and REJURAN® COSMETICS.

PharmaResearch explained that REJURAN’s brand philosophy centered on supporting the skin’s inherent recovery potential aligns closely with Kim Sejeong’s distinctively healthy, bright energy. Since debuting as a member of the K-pop group I.O.I, she has built strong popularity with audiences while expanding her career across K-dramas, variety shows and musical theater.

Starting in March, PharmaResearch plans to launch a global advertising campaign featuring Kim Sejeong across multiple channels, including TV, outdoor media and digital platforms, both in Korea and internationally. The company expects the campaign to further expand engagement with younger consumers in their 20s and 30s as well as global audiences.

REJURAN has continued to show steady growth as a leading brand in Korea’s skin booster market. Backed by strong trust from both medical professionals and consumers for its efficacy and safety, the brand has expanded its presence to more than 50 countries worldwide, including markets across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. REJURAN COSMETICS has also strengthened its presence in the premium derma-cosmetics market, driven by the growing global popularity of K-beauty.

About REJURAN®

REJURAN® is a skin booster injectable developed with PharmaResearch’s proprietary patented ingredient DOT® PN (Polynucleotide). The treatment is designed to deliver active ingredients into the dermal layer of the skin, helping support the skin’s natural regenerative ability and strengthen the skin barrier. REJURAN has established itself as a leading skin booster brand in Korea and is currently available in more than 50 countries worldwide.

About REJURAN COSMETICS

REJURAN® COSMETICS is a premium derma-skincare brand developed by PharmaResearch, a global leader in regenerative science. Inspired by clinical expertise, the brand brings advanced skincare innovation into everyday routines. As Korea’s original PDRN-based skincare brand, REJURAN® COSMETICS is powered by patented c-PDRN® derived from sustainably sourced salmon DNA and PharmaResearch’s proprietary DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT®). The formulations are designed to help improve skin texture, hydration and radiance while supporting healthier, more resilient-looking skin.

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for humanity through regenerative medicine. Its diverse portfolio includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and supplements, all leveraging the core ingredients – DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN – which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, and its U.S. subsidiary located in Costa Mesa, California, United States. For more information about PharmaResearch, please visit https://pharmaresearch.com/en/