Caitlin Foord shoulders blame as Matildas miss out on huge crowd for Asian Cup quarter-final

Caitlin Foord is shouldering the blame for the Matildas’ group game draw with South Korea that has deprived Australia of a charmed run towards a potential Women’s Asian Cup final.

Foord had a handful of chances to kill off South Korea on Sunday in a 3-3 draw in Sydney that sent Australia through to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group A.

The Matildas are now in WA ahead of a quarter-final against North Korea on Friday at the much smaller Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), with Perth Stadium to remain empty as planned despite the hosts’ presence in the match.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

The AFC has confirmed the Matildas-North Korea quarter-final would not be moved to Perth Stadium, which will return to action for a potential Matildas semi-final.

The quarter-final at Perth Rectangular Stadium is guaranteed to host a crowd of less than 20,000, a significant drop on the 44,379 attendance at the Perth Stadium opener and 60,279 against South Korea in Sydney.

Just over 22,000 filed into Gold Coast Stadium for the Matildas’ second match against Iran.

Sam Kerr arrives with Matildas team mates at Perth Airport. Credit: Andrew Ritchie / The West Australian

Beyond the stadium decision, things could have been so much easier for Australia if they had put South Korea to the sword.

The Matildas would have stayed in Sydney up until the final and likely played in front of blockbuster crowds at Stadium Australia once more.

Instead Foord, one of the team’s most dependable attacking threats over her international career, was among those kicking herself after having an off night in front of goal in the final group game.

“It’s quite frustrating that we made it difficult for ourselves,” Foord said.

“We had a lot of chances and we weren’t clinical enough, myself included, we just need to tighten things up going into the next game.

“I think it was on ourselves, we gave away easy goals and we missed big chances and if I put that early chance away it’s a different game.

“I still think we can take positives out of it in how we came back (from 1-0 and 3-2 down) and I think if we had another minute we would have come back.

“We haven’t lost anything, we’re just making things harder for ourselves but I think that’s when we’re at our best.

“We’re used to these do or die games and we’ll be ready for it.”

Caitlin Foord rues her off night in front of goal. Credit: AAP

Midfielder Katrina Gorry said her side had been handed a lesson in tournament football by South Korea.

South Korea grabbed their opener through a counter attack where Australia were caught out at the back, before adding two goals in a dizzying four-minute spell after half-time.

“We obviously wanted more but at the end of the day we fought back and it’s disappointing we didn’t win the game,” Gorry said.

“In tournament mode you have to learn your lessons early on and I think we learned one.

“We’re Australia, we’re always fighting aren’t we? We go to Perth, we play (North Korea), so it’s going to be a tough game.

“But we like it when we have a tough game and we come out strong, our backs are against the wall but we are ready to go.”

– with 7NEWS

Source