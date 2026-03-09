Built alongside auditors and industry experts, the new solution sets a new benchmark for financial transparency, compliance, and operational scale for short-term rental property managers across Australia and New Zealand.

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Guesty, the global property management software leader for the short-term rental industry, today announced the launch of its fully compliant trust accounting solution for property managers across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Built to align with the region’s most demanding regulatory framework, Queensland trust accounting regulations, the new infrastructure sets a new benchmark for financial compliance and operational confidence in the short-term rental industry.



Guesty Launches Fully Compliant Trust Accounting Aligned with Australia’s Highest Regulatory Standards

Trust accounting in Australia is among the most rigorous financial frameworks property managers operate within. For short-term rental operators managing growing portfolios, maintaining compliance while scaling operations has long been a complex and resource-intensive challenge.

Guesty’s new trust accounting solution was developed to address that challenge head-on.

Built in collaboration with one of Australia’s leading trust accounting auditing firms and backed by nearly 30 years of local trust accounting expertise, the solution combines deep regulatory knowledge with Guesty’s global product development capabilities to deliver the most advanced trust accounting infrastructure available to short-term rental property managers in the region.

Unlike traditional accounting systems that operate separately from operational platforms, Guesty’s trust accounting is built directly into its industry-leading property management software, allowing property managers to manage financial operations, owner reporting, and portfolio performance within a single system.

Full compliance aligned with Queensland’s rigorous trust accounting regulatory standards

Transparent financial visibility across properties, owners, and portfolios

Automated workflows designed to reduce manual reconciliation and reporting complexity

Integrated accounting infrastructure built directly into Guesty’s best-in-class PMS

Local expert support from an Australian-based trust accounting team

Together, these capabilities allow property managers across Australia and New Zealand to manage financial operations with confidence while continuing to scale their businesses.

“This launch represents a major milestone for the short-term rental industry in Australia and New Zealand,” said Yoav Tourel, Managing Director, APAC at Guesty. “Trust accounting has traditionally been one of the most complex and stressful parts of operating a property management business in the region. By working alongside auditors and industry experts, we’ve built a solution that meets the highest regulatory standards while making financial operations significantly easier for operators.”

With the introduction of fully compliant trust accounting aligned to Australia’s most demanding regulatory framework, Guesty continues to expand the infrastructure supporting professional property managers as the short-term rental industry grows and matures globally.

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, Guesty is the engine inside more than 500,000 properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Fund, Inovia Capital, DFO Management (formerly MSD Capital), Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, and Flashpoint, Guesty’s global team is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty’s platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest and owner satisfaction. Learn more at guesty.com .

