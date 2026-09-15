Kangaroos assistant Xavier Clarke emerges as new contender in race to replace sacked coach Alastair Clarkson

A new contender has emerged in the race to replace Alastair Clarkson as North Melbourne coach.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership winner’s sensational exit last month sparked immediate speculation grand final heroes John Longmire or Adam Simpson could return to Arden St in a bid to rebuild their former club.

But Clarkson’s lieutenant Xavier Clarke is set to take on the Kangaroos greats for the job, according to Channel 7’s Caroline Wilson.

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Clarke, a former St Kilda and Brisbane player, coached a NEAFL premiership before returning to the AFL ranks with Richmond and contributing to their 2017, 2019 and 2020 flag successes.

The 42-year-old, who coached the Indigenous All Stars team last year, swapped the Tigers for North at the end of 2023 and led the Roos’ forward line this year.

“We haven’t had an Indigenous AFL senior coach in the modern era,” Wilson told 7NEWS.

“But Xavier Clarke has turned heads at the North Melbourne Football Club since he joined them.

“He recently signed a two-year contract extension and, while not the official acting senior coach since the sacking of Alastair Clarkson, he has been presenting to the board with the executive.

“I’m told he is going to throw his hat into the ring.”

Xavier Clarke coached the Indigenous All Stars to a win over Fremantle in the 2025 pre-season. Credit: Getty

Wilson said Clarke had a “difficult relationship with Clarkson towards the end” of the season.

“I don’t think he was the only one,” she added.

Clarke, having put pen to paper with North, is expected to remain at the club even if he is overlooked for the senior coaching role, Wilson said.

Fremantle assistant Jaymie Graham went for the Carlton and Essendon roles and is now considering his options with North.

“He will make a call after the Dockers’ season,” Wilson said.

“And of course Adam Simpson and John Longmire seem keen on the job, too

“It is a hot field to coach North Melbourne next year.”

Clarke’s fellow Kangaroos assistant coach Michael Barlow has been seen as a future AFL coach after leading Werribee to the VFL grand final in 2023 but it is not clear if he will join the process.

Wilson later revealed on Channel 7’s The Agenda Setters that St Kilda assistant Corey Enright is still weighing up whether to go for the North gig as he considers assistant coaching offers from Geelong and Collingwood.

Simpson is taking his time before putting his hand up for the vacant Kangaroos coaching gig. Credit: AAP

Longmire has continued to work at the Swans since stepping down as coach after the 2024 grand final loss. Credit: AAP

North Melbourne CEO Jennifer Watt is leading the coaching selection panel featuring football boss Todd Viney, board member and former captain Andrew Swallow, current AFLW coach Darren Crocker, vice-president Nick Dowling and recently retired Collingwood great Steele Sidebottom.

Viney arrived at the club as a Clarkson ally but personally delivered the sacking news to his friend alongside president Sonja Hood.

Crocker played alongside Simpson, winning the 1996 grand final together, and Longmire at North before beginning a long coaching career with the club.

He was a key assistant for years and served as interim coach in three separate years before leading the club’s all-conquering AFLW side to the last two premierships.

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