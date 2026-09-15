Japan’s No. 1 Mixed Cat Litter Brand ZuttoNyan Enters the U.S. Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ZuttoNyan, a leading mixed cat litter brand from Japan, has officially entered the U.S. market, bringing its Japanese approach to pet care, innovative mixed-material cat litter, and award-winning product design to American cat owners.

Known for its mixed cat litter products in Japan, ZuttoNyan was founded on a simple belief: pets are more than companions—they are family. The brand’s name combines “Zutto,” meaning “forever” in Japanese, with “Nyan,” a Japanese expression for a cat’s meow. Together, the name reflects ZuttoNyan’s commitment to becoming a lifelong companion for pets and their owners.



Always by Your Pet’s Side

Designed Around the Everyday Needs of Cats and Their Owners

ZuttoNyan developed its mixed cat litter products in response to common challenges faced by cat owners, including weak clumping, excessive dust, difficult cleanup, and unpleasant odors.

Rather than relying on a single material, ZuttoNyan combines carefully selected natural materials with modern processing technologies to create a more balanced litter experience. Its product range includes tofu mixed cat litter and cassava mixed cat litter, designed to address everyday litter-box challenges through:

Fast absorption and firm clumping — helping liquids absorb quickly and forming solid clumps for easier scooping.

— helping liquids absorb quickly and forming solid clumps for easier scooping. Non-stick performance — helping reduce litter from sticking to the bottom and sides of the litter box.

— helping reduce litter from sticking to the bottom and sides of the litter box. Effective odor control — helping manage unpleasant odors and create a more comfortable environment.

— helping manage unpleasant odors and create a more comfortable environment. Low-dust performance — designed to provide a cleaner and more comfortable litter experience.

— designed to provide a cleaner and more comfortable litter experience. Convenient cleanup — developed to make everyday litter-box maintenance easier.

— developed to make everyday litter-box maintenance easier. A balanced mixed-material approach — combining the strengths of different litter materials in one formula.

By bringing together different materials and their respective strengths, ZuttoNyan aims to make everyday litter-box maintenance easier while creating a cleaner and more comfortable environment for cats and their owners.

Award-Winning Product Packaging

ZuttoNyan’s focus on thoughtful design extends beyond the litter itself. The brand’s product packaging has received a Silver Award from the London Design Awards, recognizing its approach to combining functionality with visual design.

The award reflects ZuttoNyan’s belief that pet products should not only perform well, but also integrate naturally into modern homes. From product formulation to packaging, the brand seeks to balance practical functionality with a thoughtful design experience.

Bringing Japanese Pet Care Innovation to the U.S.

The U.S. launch marks an important step in ZuttoNyan’s international expansion. ZuttoNyan’s U.S. products are now available on TikTok Shop and Amazon, making the brand’s innovative cat care solutions accessible to American pet owners.

As American pet owners increasingly look for products that combine convenience, quality, performance, and thoughtful design, ZuttoNyan sees an opportunity to introduce a different approach to everyday cat care.

“We want every product we develop to make life better for both pets and their owners,” said a ZuttoNyan brand representative. “Entering the U.S. market allows us to share our approach to cat care with more families and continue developing products that address the real challenges of everyday pet ownership.”

ZuttoNyan plans to continue expanding its pet-care portfolio while investing in product development driven by scientific research and a deeper understanding of the relationship between pets and their owners.

As the brand begins its next chapter in the United States, ZuttoNyan remains committed to its founding vision: to be a lifelong companion for pets and their families.

About ZuttoNyan

ZuttoNyan is a Japan-born pet technology brand dedicated to developing innovative products that make life with pets more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Driven by thoughtful product design, innovative mixed-material technology, and a commitment to strengthening the bond between pets and their owners, ZuttoNyan strives to create products that bring greater comfort and convenience to everyday pet care while enriching the lives of pets and the people who love them.

Source