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Savage bear attack leaves wounded Montana hunter with horrifying option

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After a savage bear attack on Monday morning, a severely injured Montana hunter climbed behind the wheel for a desperate drive home.

In a Monday statement, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) said the man was hunting on state-owned land near Elk Creek and Haystack Butte, south of Augusta, at the time of the attack.

The victim was archery hunting “when he encountered the bear and was attacked,” officials said.

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“The hunter drove himself home after the attack and was transported to Benefis Hospital by private vehicle for treatment,” the release said.

Officials added that the man sustained “significant but fortunately not life-threatening injuries.”

Stock image of hunter standing in wilderness

A Montana hunter (not pictured) suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a bear while archery hunting on Monday. (iStock)

“The species of the bear involved is currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation,” officials said.

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“No further details are available at this time.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Montana FWP for comment.

Montana sign about bears

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks warned hunters to be especially vigilant of bears when handling animal carcasses in the field. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The man is said to be 20 years old and was taken to the hospital on Monday, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, as reported by KRTV in Great Falls. 

The man fell into a fetal position during the bear’s attack, Dutton said. 

The bear “smacked him around and left,” according to Dutton and the same outlet. 

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A Facebook user commenting on the incident wrote, “The bear’s attack was clearly defensive in response to a surprise encounter. In turn, the victim acted correctly in response to this defensive attack.”

Another person wrote that bears “are out. They are fattening up for winter. Heads up, hunters and fishermen.”

The main priority is human safety, said officials. 

Said still another, “He is lucky to be alive.” 

In a statement, Montana FWP said that its main priority is human safety, and officials urge hunters to retrieve meat as quickly as possible and properly hang anything left behind.

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“Avoid cutting up carcass at dusk or night,” officials added.

“If you kill an animal at dusk, be prepared to cut up the carcass in the dark by carrying strong headlamps. Be extra vigilant and watch for bears.”

Image of grizzly bear in Montana

The species of bear involved in Monday’s attack remains unknown as Montana wildlife officials continue to investigate. A grizzly bear in Glacier National Park is seen above. (DeAgostini/Getty Images)

State officials also say that, if hunters must leave animals, “return to the site carefully.”

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“Leave it in an area that is easily observable from a distance,” Montana FWP said.

“If a bear has claimed your animal, do not attempt to haze or frighten the bear away. Report any lost game to FWP.”

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Other serious bear encounters have occurred across the U.S. this year.

Stock image of hunter in wilderness

Montana officials warned hunters not to attempt to haze or frighten away a bear that has claimed an animal. (iStock)

In May, a hiker in Montana survived a terrifying grizzly bear attack on the Grinnell Glacier Trail in Glacier National Park.

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This year has also seen a sharp increase in bear-related incidents around Lake Tahoe, with South Lake Tahoe police receiving 174 calls compared with 97 during the same period last year.

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