ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE 50 BEST HOTELS 2026 FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has once again been named The World’s Best Hotel 2026

(No.1) has once again been named The World’s Best Hotel 2026 The list celebrates hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, with Europe leading the way with 21 winning hotels

Chablé Yucatán (No.9) in Mexico wins the Bombay Sapphire Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

(No.9) in Mexico wins the Bombay Sapphire Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association In its second year, the Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Hôtel du Couvent (No.38) in Nice, France

(No.38) in Nice, France James McBride , founder of Nihi Hotels, is celebrated with the SevenRooms Icon Award

, founder of Nihi Hotels, is celebrated with the SevenRooms Icon Award The Best Boutique Hotel Award is awarded to Passalacqua (No.5) in Lake Como, for a third year

(No.5) in Lake Como, for a third year Patina Osaka in Japan (No.33) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

in Japan (No.33) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award , awarded to Rosewood ; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Las Ventanas al Paraíso (No.25) in Los Cabos, Mexico; Casa Maria Luigia (No.18) in Modena, Italy wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.4) in Dubai

awarded to ; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to (No.25) in Los Cabos, Mexico; (No.18) in Modena, Italy wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Best Beach Hotel Award goes to (No.4) in Dubai The Fifth Avenue Hotel (No.78) in New York City received the American Express Travel One to Watch Award and Switzerland’s Badrutt’s Palace (No.36) was honoured with the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The list of The 50 Best Hotels has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in Paris. The unveiling recognises exceptional and pioneering hospitality experiences from across the globe.



Rosewood Hong Kong is named No.1 in The 50 Best Hotels 2026 for the second consecutive year at a live awards ceremony held in Paris on 15 September.

See the full list of The 50 Best Hotels 2026 here

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has once again been recognised as The World’s Best Hotel, following its ranking as No.1 in 2025 and No.3 in 2024. The No.2 spot goes to Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River ranks at No.3. Asia has 18 hotels including four in Japan: Aman Tokyo (No.11), Bulgari Tokyo (No.24), Patina Osaka (No.33) and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No.37).

Europe leads the way with 21 winning hotels, including six in Italy and France, four in the UK and one in Greece, Monaco, Switzerland and Türkiye. The highest-ranking European entry is Passalacqua (No.5) in Lake Como.

North America lists six properties and South America has two hotels. Oceania has one hotel included, whereas Africa is home to two.

Media Contact: The50BestHotels@thesaucecollective.com

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.the50.com/

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