The Peninsula Hotels Celebrates Multiple Honours on The 50 Best Hotels 2026 List

The legendary brand’s properties in Hong Kong, Istanbul, and Shanghai all earn inclusion on this year’s prestigious list of top international hotels

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Peninsula Hotels is proud to announce that two of the twelve properties in its portfolio have been named to The 50 Best Hotels 2026: The Peninsula Istanbul (No.31) and The Peninsula Hong Kong (No.46). The Peninsula Shanghai (No.99) additionally made its debut among The 50 Best Hotels 51-100 extended list. Announced on the evening of 15 September at the awards ceremony at Les Salles du Carrousel in Paris, the distinctions mark the first inclusions for Peninsula hotels on the illustrious annual list’s top 50.



The Peninsula Hotels

The recognition reflects the breadth of The Peninsula’s portfolio across three distinctive destinations, as well as the dedication of the teams behind each property. From Hong Kong, where the brand’s story began in 1928, to Shanghai and Istanbul, the honoured hotels share the brand’s global commitment to gracious service, timeless elegance, and celebration of the distinctive character and heritage of their destination cities.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by The 50 Best Hotels Academy and to stand alongside other distinguished hotels,” said Benjamin Vuchot, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Peninsula’s parent company, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. “This achievement reflects the extraordinary commitment of our colleagues across our recognised properties, whose passion, expertise, and dedication to creating unforgettable guest experiences continue to define The Peninsula standard of hospitality around the world. We are immensely proud of our teams and grateful for this acknowledgment of their continued pursuit of excellence.”

Hong Kong: A Centenary Approaches

As the flagship property in the brand’s portfolio and the foundation upon which the brand’s legacy was built, The Peninsula Hong Kong has been an icon of stylish glamour and gracious hospitality for almost a century. Since first opening in 1928, the “Grande Dame of the Far East” has drawn both elite international travellers and local residents, who prize the property’s Michelin-starred dining, refined gathering spaces, and sumptuous accommodations overlooking Victoria Harbour. Its recognition among The 50 Best Hotels 2026 is a first for the hotel, following its ranking of No.54 on last year’s list. Approaching its centenary in 2028, the hotel continues to define luxury hospitality on the world stage.

Istanbul: A New Icon on the Bosphorus

Just three years after its 2023 debut, The Peninsula Istanbul has earned its first inclusion among The 50 Best Hotels – and stands as the only Türkiye property on this year’s list. Set along the Bosphorus in historic Karaköy, the hotel unites three meticulously restored early-1900s landmark buildings with an elegant, newly built fourth, surrounded by landscaped waterfront gardens. Featuring expansive accommodations, a private boat dock and luxury yacht, and a collection of chic semi-alfresco restaurants and bars – all with spectacular water views – the hotel has quickly established itself as one of the city’s most sought-after destinations. For one of the newest additions to The Peninsula’s portfolio, recognition among The 50 Best Hotels confirms how quickly the hotel has become a modern Istanbul landmark – one that honours both the character of its destination and the heritage of the brand.

Shanghai: Art Deco Address

Also recognised among The 50 Best Hotels for the first time this year is The Peninsula Shanghai, which since 2009 has epitomised the dynamic and captivating spirit of its home city. Situated on the Bund, a vibrant protected heritage district fronting the Huangpu River, the property also looks directly over the futuristic modern skyscrapers of Pudong. This commingling of old and new is further echoed by the guest experience at the hotel, which offers both luxurious modern comforts and numerous opportunities to dive into the city’s distinctive art, illustrious history, and delectable culinary traditions.

Now in its fourth edition, The 50 Best Hotels has become one of the hospitality industry’s most anticipated annual awards, recognising leading hotels for their innovation, creativity, and excellence. The 2026 honourees were revealed at the awards ceremony held in Paris on 15 September, bringing together industry leaders from around the globe to celebrate the properties setting the benchmark for luxury travel. The annual list is curated by The 50 Best Hotels Academy, an independent panel of more than 800 anonymous experts recognised for their extensive knowledge and experience, and insight into the international hospitality sector.

For more information on The Peninsula Hotels, please visit: www.peninsula.com.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (Stock Code: 45)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, Europe and the United States, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, retail and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John’s Building in Hong Kong, and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The Peak Tram, Retail and Others portfolio of the group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; The Quail in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.peninsula.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About The 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The 50 Best Restaurants and The 50 Best Bars, The 50 launched The 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand’s first global launch since 2009. The list is created by The 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 800 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The first edition of the awards was held in London, UK, in September 2023.

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