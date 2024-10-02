Korean Air celebrates 55 years of passenger service and 50 years of cargo operations to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Korean Air is proud to mark two major milestones: 55 years of passenger service and 50 years of cargo operations to Hong Kong, underscoring its long-standing commitment to connecting Korea and Hong Kong.

Korean Air’s inaugural flight to Hong Kong took place in October 1969, establishing a vital route that has grown into one of the airline’s most important international services. The airline’s first international route launched on October 2, 1969, and connected Seoul, Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong, Saigon and Bangkok. At that time, long-haul routes often included multiple stopovers, benefiting from fifth-freedom traffic rights, and this strategy facilitated regional cooperation, positioning Korean Air as a critical bridge in Asia.

In response to increasing demand, Korean Air introduced a direct Seoul–Hong Kong route on December 2, 1969. The airline further expanded its offerings by launching its first cargo service to Hong Kong on September 9, 1974. Over the past five decades, the Hong Kong cargo route has played a pivotal role in Korean Air’s cargo operations, connecting Asia with the rest of the world.

What started with two weekly passenger flights has grown into 28 weekly flights, making the Hong Kong passenger route the busiest in Korean Air’s Greater China network. Recently, the airline expanded its regional presence by launching new services to Macau, further solidifying its position in the Asian market.

To commemorate the 55th anniversary, Korean Air is hosting a series of events to thank its customers and reflect on the past five decades of service. On October 2, passengers on Korean Air flight KE172 from Hong Kong to Incheon will have a chance to win special prizes: the 55th passenger to check in will receive a Prestige Class ticket, while the 110th passenger will be awarded an Economy Class ticket for the Hong Kong-Seoul Incheon route.

Additionally, on October 17, Korean Air will participate in the “National Day of the Republic of Korea” event, hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong. The airline will set up a promotional booth celebrating the cultural and economic connections between Korea and Hong Kong, and visitors will receive limited-edition postcards featuring historical moments from Korean Air’s 55 years of service to Hong Kong.

Park Ki Tae, Regional General Manager of Korean Air’s Hong Kong Passenger Sales Office, remarked on the occasion: “This year marks an important milestone as we celebrate 55 years of passenger services and 50 years of cargo operations to Hong Kong. Korean Air has played a key role in connecting Hong Kong and Korea, not just through transportation, but also by fostering cultural and economic exchanges. We remain committed to serve as a vital bridge between these two regions, while continuously striving to provide our customers with exceptional service.”

